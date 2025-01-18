“Arch Manning cover would feed families!”: CFB fans make predictions about the EA CFB 26 cover following release news

Arch Manning was immediately muted as a candidate for the College Football 26 cover image after EA Sports announced the game is coming back this summer. The gaming giant announced the return of the franchise on Thursday following the massive success of College Football 25.

“We said this place would be full again – thanks to our players, athletes, and fans for filling the house with us. Let’s keep that kick off energy going ‘til College Football 26 drops this summer,” EA Sports wrote on social media on Thursday.

The announcement immediately led to a lot of fans touting Arch Manning for the game’s cover image. The quarterback is set to take on the starting role at Texas next season following the departure of Quinn Ewers to the NFL.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions online:

Other reactions to Manning's cover image prediction:

"Arch manning and Jeremiah smith gotta be the cfb 26 cover athletes," a fan wrote.

"Arch Manning will 100% be on the cover of 2026," another fan wrote.

"Arch manning cover don’t fuck this up," a fan commented.

"I personally think the cover should be Carson Beck, John Mateer, and Arch Manning," another fan commented.

Will Arch Manning be on the cover of College Football 26?

With Arch Manning widely expected to take over as Texas' starting quarterback next season, there's a strong chance he will be on the cover of College Football 26. He is undoubtedly one of the most referred returning players in 2025, which will place him high on EA Sports’ list.

It's worth noting Arch Manning initially opted out of the College Football 25 in a bid to focus on improving as a player. However, he subsequently opted in after EA Sports inked an NIL deal with him through the help of his uncle and former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning.

Being an EA Sports athlete already, he would be an easy choice for the game publisher. He is expected to receive strong consideration when selecting athletes for the cover image.

Other potential candidates to feature on the cover of the game

Aside from Arch Manning, a host of other athletes are expected to receive consideration from EA Sports for the cover athlete of College Football 26. The game could have more than one athlete in its cover image, just like its predecessor, giving other players a chance.

Carson Beck will be a strong option for the cover image. The new Miami quarterback is one of the top prospects returning to college football next season. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith will receive strong consideration following a record-breaking freshman season.

Penn State Drew Allar is another strong option for EA Sports as he takes on his third season as starting quarterback. His Clemson counterpart Cade Klubnik is another option. Ohio State Caleb Downs and Texas Collin Simmons are defensive players that could be considered.

