  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet": Urban Meyer drops unfiltered take on Steve Sarkisian's QB1 ahead of 2025 season

"Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet": Urban Meyer drops unfiltered take on Steve Sarkisian's QB1 ahead of 2025 season

By Deepesh Nair
Modified Aug 28, 2025 05:42 GMT
Texas QB Arch Manning and former OSU coach Urban Meyer
Texas QB Arch Manning and former OSU coach Urban Meyer [Picture Credits: IMAGN]

Peyton Manning’s nephew Arch Manning has a lot to prove when he takes the field as starting quarterback for Texas on Aug 30. The Ohio State matchup will be an absolute challenge for the 21-year-old, especially after they lost to Ryan Day & Co. in the playoffs last season. Even before Manning starts for the program, the hype train around him has been unreal.

Ad

Even top experts like Paul Finebaum were seen inflating this narrative. Reacting to the whole scenario, former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer mentioned that Manning needs to be careful about his approach. And so far, the young QB hasn't proved anything worthwhile.

The veteran coach added that it is easy to get overwhelmed by the attention and the adrenaline rush when he throws the ball for the first time. Manning needs to remain conservative and not pay heed to the outside chatter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad
“I'm very conservative about that position, because I absolutely believe Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet. I went back. I wanted to because I've said a few times, and some people hit me back, saying, What are you talking about?
"I'm hearing the word Heisman. I'm hearing the word national champion, first pick overall. I went back and re-watched it just recently,” Meyer said to Joel Klatt on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 14:18]
Ad

Meyer also highlighted the responsibilities of being a QB, especially at a university like that of Texas.

“He's a good player. I mean, he's a really good player, but he's got to get a couple of first downs. Texas is going to have a good defense. So I’d be shocked if you saw something wild with these two teams early in the game,” he added.
Ad

Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan gets critical about Arch Manning hype

With just a few weeks to kick off the season, Jordan Rodgers shared his opinion about the Texas QB. He claimed to have watched the tape and he doesn't think Manning's hype justifies his actual skill sets. While he also added to remain patient until the young QB plays at his full capacity this upcoming season.

Ad
“We talk about his athleticism, but for me, it’s the deep ball. That’s an area where Texas really struggled last year with Quinn Ewers, especially. But Manning is really good in this area, particularly off play-action.”

While speaking to the reporters earlier this month, Manning vowed to prove himself to be worthy of the attention. As per the preseason AP poll, Texas stands as a top contender for the national championship. Expect them to record a 10+ winning game season in 2025.

About the author
Deepesh Nair

Deepesh Nair

Twitter icon

Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Deepesh Nair
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications