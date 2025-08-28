"Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet": Urban Meyer drops unfiltered take on Steve Sarkisian's QB1 ahead of 2025 season

Peyton Manning’s nephew Arch Manning has a lot to prove when he takes the field as starting quarterback for Texas on Aug 30. The Ohio State matchup will be an absolute challenge for the 21-year-old, especially after they lost to Ryan Day & Co. in the playoffs last season. Even before Manning starts for the program, the hype train around him has been unreal.

Ad

Even top experts like Paul Finebaum were seen inflating this narrative. Reacting to the whole scenario, former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer mentioned that Manning needs to be careful about his approach. And so far, the young QB hasn't proved anything worthwhile.

The veteran coach added that it is easy to get overwhelmed by the attention and the adrenaline rush when he throws the ball for the first time. Manning needs to remain conservative and not pay heed to the outside chatter.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

“I'm very conservative about that position, because I absolutely believe Arch Manning hasn't done a thing yet. I went back. I wanted to because I've said a few times, and some people hit me back, saying, What are you talking about?

"I'm hearing the word Heisman. I'm hearing the word national champion, first pick overall. I went back and re-watched it just recently,” Meyer said to Joel Klatt on Wednesday. [Timestamp - 14:18]

Ad

Meyer also highlighted the responsibilities of being a QB, especially at a university like that of Texas.

“He's a good player. I mean, he's a really good player, but he's got to get a couple of first downs. Texas is going to have a good defense. So I’d be shocked if you saw something wild with these two teams early in the game,” he added.

Ad

Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan gets critical about Arch Manning hype

With just a few weeks to kick off the season, Jordan Rodgers shared his opinion about the Texas QB. He claimed to have watched the tape and he doesn't think Manning's hype justifies his actual skill sets. While he also added to remain patient until the young QB plays at his full capacity this upcoming season.

Ad

“We talk about his athleticism, but for me, it’s the deep ball. That’s an area where Texas really struggled last year with Quinn Ewers, especially. But Manning is really good in this area, particularly off play-action.”

While speaking to the reporters earlier this month, Manning vowed to prove himself to be worthy of the attention. As per the preseason AP poll, Texas stands as a top contender for the national championship. Expect them to record a 10+ winning game season in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.