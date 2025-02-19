Arch Manning drops a 3-word message with a cheeky image for Texas teammate’s special day

Arch Manning is most probably the future starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns, following Quinn Ewers's departure for the NFL Draft. Manning is not a stranger to the spotlight in Texas, with the Longhorns fandom having become mesmerized with him in the last two seasons despite not being the starter.

This has helped him grow to a $6.5 million valuation in NIL deals according to On3, making him the highest-paid college athlete in the nation. However, not everything in social media is about money for the signal-caller.

On Tuesday, Manning took to his Instagram story to wish a happy birthday to teammate Michael Taaffee. He posted a picture of the two of them together and added the following comment:

"Happy bday 16 @michaeljtaaffe"

Manning's Instagram story

Taaffee is a 6-foot-0, 189-pound safety for the Longhorns. He played high school football at Austin in Westlake High School and grew up near the University of Texas campus. He was initially a walk-on for the Longhorns but was offered a scholarship towards the end of the 2022 season. 2025 will be his redshirt senior year.

Is Arch Manning an early favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy?

The valuation of Arch Manning as a player depends on who you ask about the quarterback's potential. Some, like Dave Pollack, believe that public opinion has warped the true ability of the quarterback because of his famous last name. Pollack said on "College Football Show":

"I don't think he's a top-five quarterback in college football, I just don't see him being the best. "I don't see him jumping in there, and all of a sudden you go, 'Holy cow, like he's a can't-miss guy. He's the Heisman Trophy winner.'"

According to the analyst, Cade Klubnik, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, and Nico Iamaleava are all better players than Manning. However, bookies don't seem to agree with Pollack.

According to ESPN Bet, Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman in 2025 with odds of +700. He's followed by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, with odds of +800.

