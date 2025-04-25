Arch Manning drops 5-word reaction to Kelvin Banks Jr. getting picked No. 9 in 2025 NFL draft 

Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. has found out which NFL team he will be playing for in the 2025 season. Banks was drafted with the No. 9 pick by the New Orleans Saints.

Reacting to this pick via a post on Instagram, current Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning wrote the following message:

"NOLA getting a good one."

Kelvin Banks Jr. played in every game for the Longhorns over the last few years and was an effective part of the team's offensive line.

The protection that Banks helped to provide was pivotal in the success that the Longhorns offense had. Without him, Quinn Ewers would have likely struggled to have enough time to move the strong Longhorns offense down the field.

Now, Banks is going to play for a Saints team that is currently going through a few issues at the quarterback position.

Assumed starting quarterback Derrick Carr may be ruled out for the season with an injury, meaning that Spencer Rattler (who the Saints took in last year's draft) will likely be the starter. Rattler played a few games for the team last season but struggled to get anything going.

Now, with a player like Kelvin Banks Jr. on the offensive line, there is an opportunity that the Saints' offense could become slightly stronger, as the quarterback will have more time to throw.

Steve Sarkisian on Kelvin Banks Jr.

Before the draft, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said the following about Banks.

"As I've told everybody, I think this guy's a premier tackle in the NFL. He's got the right physical measurables. He's got the right mental makeup. He's reliable. You can count on him. He's there every day, he's emotionally stable, which you have to be at tackle in the NFL," Sarkisian said.

"You got to play every play like this. You can't ride an emotional roller coaster. So again, whoever gets him is going to get a guy that's probably going to play 10, 12, years in the NFL, knock on wood, barring injury, and have a great career," he added.

Sarkisian got the most out of Banks during his time in Austin. Now, Banks will hope to do the same for new Saints coach Kellan Moore.

