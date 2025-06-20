Arch Manning EA College Football 26 rating leaked: Where does Longhorns' QB1 rank among his teammates? 

Arch Manning is set to become the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns this season. Manning is one of the most talked-about players in college football, and this year, fans will finally be able to see what he can do with the Longhorns.

As with the Texas roster for this year, the upcoming release of EA Sports College Football 26 has been updated, with new player ratings out. The rating system is something that sports video games use to show who the best players are, and it usually reflects the real-world abilities of these players.

So, what is Arch Manning's rating in College Football 26?

What is Arch Manning rated in College Football 26?

On Friday, some of the player ratings in College Football 26 were leaked, including Arch Manning's. Manning has been given a rating of 90. This does not make him the top-ranked player on the Longhorns roster. In fact, he is not in the top five.

This rating may seem low, but it reflects the uncertainty surrounding Manning as he goes into his first season as the starting quarterback for the Longhorns.

Fans have only seen glimpses of the quarterback as the Longhorns' starter during the two seasons he has been with the program. While he has impressed many, these performances were against significantly weaker opposition.

We do not know how Manning will fare playing for an entire season and facing off against the likes of Ohio State (who Texas opens the season against), Alabama and Georgia.

Which of Arch Manning's teammates are higher ranked than him in College Football 26?

As mentioned above, Arch Manning is not the top-ranked Texas player in College Football 26. There are five players ahead of him and they are:

Anthony Hill (95 rating)

Colin Simmons (93 rating)

Malik Muhammad (92 rating)

Michael Taaffe (91 rating)

Tre Wisner (91 rating)

The top four players were all part of the Longhorns' strong defense last season, with Hill recording a team-leading 113 tackles during 2024. They are all returning for another season in Austin, with the hopes of improving on what was a very good previous season.

Tre Wisner led the Longhorns' run game last year, recording over 1000 yards. One can expect him to do the same this year, working with Manning when needed.

