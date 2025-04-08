Arch Manning finds himself in position to prove something after CFB analyst releases SEC QB rankings

Last season, Arch Manning got a chance to start two games for the Texas Longhorns when quarterback Quinn Ewers got injured. Manning won both those games and finished his campaign with 939 yards and nine touchdowns, plus four rushing scores. Now that Ewers is heading to the NFL, Manning will be the full-time starting quarterback for Texas in 2025 after spending two years as a backup.

Manning has a lot to prove, given the expectations that have followed him and the reputation that precedes him and his family name. On Sunday, he was ranked 7th in the 2025 SEC quarterback power rankings by analyst CFBudge on X. With six quarterbacks ranked higher than him, Manning has some catching up to do.

The hype around Manning is at an all-time high, and while the Longhorns’ 2025 season looks promising, there’s also a lot of pressure. Texas’ first game of the season is a tough one, they’ll face the defending national champions, Ohio State, in Columbus. The same team that ended Texas’s playoff hopes last time they played.

Arch Manning has been thrown into the deep end from the start, and time will tell if he can live up to his end of the bargain.

Arch Manning’s NFL role model

As part of a new partnership with athleisure brand Vuori, Arch Manning talked about his admiration for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who's also the 2024 NFL MVP.

"I really like to watch Josh Allen," Manning said, via Vuori. "He's one of my biggest role models. I love the way he plays. I like the way he carries himself."

Manning also looks up to basketball legend Michael Jordan.

"In other sports, I'd say it's Michael Jordan,” Manning said. “My dad loved him when I was growing up. They are the ultimate competitors, they have fun, and they stay true to themselves."

His admiration for the athletes mentioned above was preceded by his love for the game. When asked what the first thing he loved about football was, Manning said:

“I loved being able to have fun and play with my friends. I love winning. So anytime you get the chance to compete, be in close games, it's kind of what you live for. The most exciting thing is having shared success with your teammates. I think football teaches you a lot, and having success with 10 other guys on the field with you is a cool thing.”

It remains to be seen whether his passion for winning will translate into success for the Texas Longhorns in 2025.

