Arch Manning gets linked to Shedeur Sanders' NFL team as draft insider drops hot take on Texas QB's future at pros

Arch Manning has been in the spotlight for the Texas Longhorns this season. The quarterback is considered one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.Amid the high expectations around Manning, ESPN's draft analyst Field Yates has projected the Texas QB to go to the Cleveland Browns in his latest mock draft. &quot;In my mock last week, Arch went No. 1 overall to the Cleveland Browns, an order determined by the football power index,&quot; Yates said on &quot;Get Up,&quot; on Wednesday. Yates also explained that Manning has yet to prove himself on the big stage as a starter.&quot;The ceiling is tremendous here for Manning, but it's a massive, massive year to prove that he is going to belong in that No. 1 pick consideration,&quot; Yates added.Manning's future at the collegiate level is still open for discussion. Many reports suggested that the QB might play at Texas for two years as a starter before declaring for the 2027 NFL draft. However, Manning hinted last week that he could declare for the draft next year.The Browns took two quarterbacks in this year's draft, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Both rookies have made it to Cleveland's 53-man roster for the season and will serve as backups to veteran Joe Flacco. Arch Manning has a stern test against Ohio State in Texas' 2025 season openerNCAA Football: Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: ImagnArch Manning and Texas will face a start test in their season opener against Ohio State on Saturday. The Buckeyes are the reigning national champions and will be aiming to get their title defense off to a winning start. Last year, Manning served as the backup to Quinn Ewers at Texas. Although Manning got limited opportunities, he started two games when Ewers was injured and led the Longhorns to convincing wins in both. Now, Manning has the QB1 role all to himself at Texas, but he will be under pressure to deliver.