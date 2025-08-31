Arch Manning Heisman odds after Week 1: Texas QB's chances to win the coveted honor in 2025 

Arch Manning’s debut as Texas’ primary quarterback came on Saturday. The Longhorns fell to a 14-7 defeat in the season opener, starting the Manning era with a loss.

Both teams went into the game with much to prove, with Ohio State hoping to keep the bragging rights from last season’s Cotton Bowl. Texas came into the game ranked No. 1 and needing to prove it wasn’t a fluke.

Arch Manning Heisman odds after Week 1

Manning’s Heisman odds dropped following an uninspiring Week 1 performance at Ohio State, according to multiple bookmakers. The redshirt sophomore was Bet MGM’s leading candidate coming into the season with +500 odds. This dropped to +1000 odds after the game.

Action Network had him at +700 odds to win the Heisman before Week 1. This has dropped to +1500, with Cade Klubnik and Garrett Nussmeier leaping above him.

Arch Manning Week 1 Performance Recap

Manning led a very poor offensive performance by the Longhorns on Saturday. It was a game to forget for the 21-year-old signal caller as he completed 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. He was also intercepted once.

The Heisman hopeful also rushed for 38 yards in 10 carries, averaging 3.8 yards per carry. Manning started out into the game slowly and had a subpar first half performance. However, he showed some promise in the last two quarters.

Arch Manning Heisman Comparison with Other Elite QBs

Manning was the frontrunner in the Heisman Trophy race coming into the season. He had an edge over fellow quarterbacks like Clemson’s Cade Klubnik and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier.

However, the two have jumped over him following his Week 1 showing and he is no longer the quarterback to beat in the Heisman race.

Can Arch Manning Win the 2025 Heisman?

It is too early to conclusively say Manning will win the 2025 Heisman Trophy. He will be expected to rise above the disappointment of the Week 1 loss and bounce back in subsequent games.

Texas’ next game against San Jose State is a perfect springboard for his comeback. It will be followed by similar matchups with UTEP and Sam Houston.

