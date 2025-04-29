“Arch Manning isn’t that good”: CFB fans hail Former Alabama QB’s ball knowledge after he leaves Texas QB off his top 10 list

College football fans agree with analyst and former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy for leaving off Arch Manning from his top-10 college quarterbacks going into 2025.

Manning is set for his first year as a starter in college football, which is why McElroy didn't put the Longhorns starter in his top 10.

“It’s very hard for me to ever justify putting a first-year starter ahead of guys that have actually done it when the bullets are flying," McElroy said.

His top 10 is, Cade Klubnik, John Mateer, Sam Leavitt, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier, Carson Beck, LaNoris Sellers, Sawyer Robertson, DJ Lagway, and Haynes King.

After McElroy's list, college football fans seemed to agree with him.

"He’s not wrong let arch prove it," a fan wrote.

"Well Arch Manning isn’t that good," a fan added.

Despite not being on McElroy's top-10 quarterbacks, Manning is currently the Heisman frontrunner going into 2025.

"He’s got a point… do I think Arch will be in the top 10 by the end of the season? Absolutely. But still," a fan wrote.

"As a Texas homer, I don't mind not including Arch yet. Let's not pretend he hasn't played when "the bullets are flying" though. He played in 10 games last year, had over a thousand total yards, 13 total TDs and 2 picks. You'll see that experience show up this season," a fan added.

Manning did replace Quinn Ewers in some games due to an injury so he does have some college experience going into his first year as a starter.

"I’m fine with him leaving him off because he wants to see a little more but let’s not act like Arch hasn’t stepped in and proved himself 'when the bullets are flying,'" a fan added.

"He’s not wrong. He’s not saying Arch is bad," a fan wrote.

Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions last season, in limited action.

Arch Manning eager to finally start at Texas

Arch Manning was the top high-school recruit, but he ended up going to Texas, despite having to sit behind Quinn Ewers for two years.

Manning will now be the Longhorns' starter, and he says it was always his goal to be the starter at Texas, so it was worth the wait.

“It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning said of the waiting, via The Athletic. “But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here; I love this place. So I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

Manning could be the starter for one season before declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft. But, reports have indicated he will delay until the 2027 NFL Draft.

Manning and the Longhorns will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Ohio State.

