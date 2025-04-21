Arch Manning labelled as “most overhyped football player ever” by NFL insider as he prepares to keep up Peyton & Eli’s legacy

Dan Dakich is not a fan of Texas quarterback Arch Manning, and according to him, that's not a problem but a badge of honor. Beyond that, the college sports insider believed that Texas football is overall "boring" and that Manning has been greatly overhyped by the world of college football.
Speaking on Saturday on "OutKick," Dakich had this to say about the youngest of the Manning clan:
"First family of funk is going to continue the legacy with Arch Manning, I think the most overhyped football player ever. This guy was spray-painted as the golden child, and I watched him play, I don't know, doing alright, he's okay ... Of course, they're going to root against him. That's no slight, that's actually a badge of honor.
"And to this point, Arch Manning hasn't done squat. Am I rooting for him, truthfully? I don't really care. I don't. Like Texas football has always been boring."
Despite this opinion, Manning remains the very early favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in 2024. He currently leads the odds with +800, narrowly beating LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, who has odds of +850.
Texas's Steve Sarkisian sees parallels between Arch Manning and grandfather Archie Manning
Speaking with the press during spring practice, coach Steve Sarkisian said he sees more of Archie Manning in Arch Manning than he does Eli and Peyton Manning.
"This guy's a better athlete than I thought. Definitely got grandpa's gene. It's not the uncles, he got grandpa's gene," Sarkisian told the press last week.
Arch's grandfather, Archie Manning, was also a quarterback. He started his playing years with Ole Miss in the late 1960s, with whom he won the SEC Player of the Year and the Walter Camp awards in 1969. He was also a Third Team All-American and twice a First Team All-SEC selection.
Archie went on to have a successful NFL career, spending the better part of it with the New Orleans Saints. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and once the NFC Player of the Year. He's a member of the team's Hall of Fame and their Ring of Honor. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Oilers.
