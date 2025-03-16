Dillon Gabriel has gained support from Arch Manning ahead of the 2025 NFL draft. Gabriel finished his final season with the Oregon Ducks by leading the team to a 13-1 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff. He hopes to be an early draft pick over other quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Ad

On Wednesday, the NFL draft prospect shared a video of himself doing quarterback drills on Instagram to showcase his throwing ability. Manning reacted to the footage by praising Gabriel in the comments.

"Baller," Manning wrote.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Arch Manning lavishes praise on Dillon Gabriel ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Gabriel was among the top quarterbacks in college football last season. He ranked eighth in the nation in passing yards, completing 326 passes for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Oregon star was also a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

Ad

One of his best performances came in the Ducks’ 37-34 win over Boise State on Sept. 7. He led the team to victory, completing 18 of 21 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Gabriel led the team to a 13-0 regular-season record, securing a first-place finish in the Big Ten standings. On Dec. 7, Oregon defeated Penn State 45-37 to win the Big Ten Championship. The quarterback star had an impressive performance, completing 22 of 32 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns.

Ad

Oregon’s season ended on Jan. 1, when Ohio State defeated the Ducks 41-21 in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. Gabriel had 29 of 41 passes for 299 yards and two touchdowns in his final game with the Ducks.

The former Heisman Trophy contender hopes his performance last season will convince NFL teams that he can be the quarterback they need. However, he faces tough competition in the 2025 NFL draft, which could affect his chances of being selected early.

Ad

Dillon Gabriel's competition for the quarterback position in the 2025 NFL draft

One of the quarterbacks who may be valued more highly in the 2025 NFL draft is Sanders. He ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards, completing 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. Along with his star power, Sanders has the quarterback talent to potentially be drafted ahead of Gabriel.

Ward is another quarterback projected to be selected early. He ranked second in the nation in passing yards, completing 305 passes for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns. He was also a contender for the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

This year's quarterback class includes other talented prospects who could be drafted ahead of Gabriel, including Quinn Ewers, Will Howard and Riley Leonard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback