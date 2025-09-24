  • home icon
  "Arch Manning looks better right now than Johnny Manziel": CFB fans troll ex-Heisman winner after Texas QB's viral staredown vs. Sam Houston

By Maliha
Modified Sep 24, 2025 05:31 GMT
Johnny Manziel and Arch Manning (Credit -Getty)
Arch Manning and Texas cruised to a dominant 55-0 win over Sam Houston last weekend, which also witnessed a rare moment from the Longhorns quarterback.

On one touchdown drive, Manning powered his way into the end zone, knocking down defender Antavious Fish as he crossed the goal line, then glaring back at him. The staredown quickly became one of Week 4’s most debated plays.

Former Texas A&M Heisman winner Johnny Manziel reflected on the moment during an appearance on “Nightcap” with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, blasting Manning’s celebration.

“Arch isn’t playing well,” Manziel said. “He can hop up and flex on Sam Houston all he wants— corny move, by the way. But nevertheless. This, for what Texas is right now, and the way that he’s been playing, it should be suit and tie, buttoned-up, ‘I’ve gotta learn how to throw a shallow cross.'"
However, Manziel’s criticism drew plenty of pushback from fans.

"Arch Manning looks better right now than Manziel ever did in the league,” a fan said.
Fans troll Johnny Manziel due to the comment about Manning&#039;s staredown
“Johny just hurt that his time is over and long gone,” one said.
“Doing coke and getting kicked out the league is corny,” a person said.
Fans troll Johnny Manziel due to the comment about Manning&#039;s staredown
Meanwhile, some fans also defended Manziel’s take.

“Mr Football speaking facts!” a fan said.
“Texas fan. Very trash move. I was pissed when he did it,” one said.
“Everyone in here talkin bout "Johnny can't talk". Yes the hell he can, Manzel was an ELITE "college" player, this isn't about the NFL! This is about the college level and Arch has NO ROOM to taunt based on his performance lately,” a person said.
Fans troll Johnny Manziel due to the comment about Manning&#039;s staredown
Despite the controversy, Manning’s teammates believe he is regaining confidence week by week. However, it is unlikely fans will see another staredown anytime soon, and Manning even apologized to the referee after the incident.

Steve Sarkisian opens up about Arch Manning's staredown

After struggling through the first three weeks of the season, Arch Manning finally delivered a breakout performance against Sam Houston, throwing for 309 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, while completing 85.7% of his passes. His performance even made his signature staredown toward the Bearcats seem less controversial.

While some fans and analysts still voiced skepticism, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian defended his quarterback.

“There’s a lot more personality in there than sometimes everyone gets to see,” Sarkisian said (via On3). “I always feel like he’s a little bit at his best when that emotion kind of comes out. I think there was a lot built up in there obviously from last week that he needed to get out.
“But, inevitably, I think the guys feed off of that from him, and it’s one of his strengths. He’s a very cerebral guy in his approach and in his preparation, but at his core I think when he plays a little looser, a little bit more free, that’s the best version of Arch.”
However, even Manning's mother was upset with him for the move.

“Probably a little much there,” Manning said postgame. “My mom was pretty mad about it. I think it was some built-up frustration for the past few weeks.”

Manning and the Longhorns (3-1) will face Florida (1-3) on Oct. 4.

