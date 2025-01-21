Arch Manning loses top spot as 2025 college football Heisman odds get updated

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is one of the most hyped-up quarterbacks for next season. After two seasons as a backup quarterback at Texas behind Quinn Ewers, he is projected to be the starter in 2025. Ewers has declared for the 2025 NFL draft, and as a result, Manning's path is clear.

Manning has received a lot of attention in recent years because of his last name. He is the nephew of former NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning who were multiple Super Bowls winning quarterbacks in the NFL. As a result, fans expect great things from him.

It was unsurprising to see that Arch Manning was the preliminary betting favorite for the 2025 Heisman Trophy. However, that has changed at FD Sportsbook. Although Manning is still one of the favorites, he lost the top spot to LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. FD Sportsbook has the top 10 Heisman favorites as follows:

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier +900 Texas QB Arch Manning +950 Clemson QB Cade Klubnik +1100 Penn State QB Drew Allar +1100 Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava +1100 Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith +1700 Miami QB Carson Beck +1800 Ohio State QB Julian Sayin +1800 Oregon QB Dante Moore +2000 South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers

Arch Manning has earned respect for reasons other than his last name

There is no doubt that Arch Manning gets a lot of attention because of his last name. However, he has also proved that he is an effective quarterback with limited playing time.

Early in the past season, Manning needed to take over the starting job after Quinn Ewers suffered an abdominal strain. He played the majority of a 56-7 win over UTSA, and then started the next two games for the Longhorns, including a 51-3 win over UL Monroe and a 35-13 win over Mississippi State.

In those games, Manning threw for 223, 258, and 325 yards, respectively. Additionally, he had eight TD passes in those games with two interceptions.

Manning did not play much the rest of the season, but the coaching staff still used him in niche situations. He was brought in for specific quarterback running plays because of his speed and agility.

The Longhorns would not forgo a chance to raid the transfer portal to find a replacement for Quinn Ewers unless they believed in Manning. As a result, it is not a surprise to see him among the Heisman favorites for next season.

