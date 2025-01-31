Arch Manning makes a bold goal for Texas in his first year as a starter 

Arch Manning will take over as the starting quarterback for Texas in the 2025 college football season. The former five-star prospect has played as a backup to Quinn Ewers over the last two seasons, and he will finally be getting his chance in the upcoming season.

In a recent interview with ESPN’s Marty Smith, Arch Manning outlined what his goal for the upcoming season looks like. The quarterback is focused on taking the Longhorns to a new height in 2025.

"I hope we’re national champions," Manning said (2:45)

However, Smith went on to inquire about Manning's personal goals in his first year as a starter outside of his ambition for the team.

"I want to play well, win each game, and put our offense in opportunities to score every drive," Manning said (2:52). "I think team goals come with individual success, or team success comes with individual accolades. So, I'm all about the team right now."

Arch Manning discusses his starting experience last season

Arch Manning had the opportunity to start two games for Texas in the 2024 college football season when Quinn Ewers was injured. He showed fans a glimpse of what he could do in those games with an impressive outing. He explained what the experience looked like.

"It was awesome," Manning said (timestamp 3:19). “I think in my first start against ULM, I kind of forced some shots downfield and was a little bit greedy. But then the next week against Mississippi State, I settled in. It felt good being out there. I love every bit of it. So, I don't want to let that love go."

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, there were rumors that Manning would transfer away from Texas. Ewers returned for another against projection, sparking the potential of leaving. He explained why he decided to stay and play another season as a backup.

“I think mostly because I liked being here,” Manning said (timestamp 0:45). “Austin is great. I have a bunch of friends. I like my teammates, I like my friends outside of football.

“So, there wasn't really any reason to leave because I wanted to be here. It wasn't always easy being a backup, but I think it paid off and I won't take it for granted now that I get to play a little more.”

There's a lot of anticipation ahead of Arch Manning's first season as a starter. The quarterback has a lot of lofty expectations surrounding him. He's opened the Heisman Trophy race as the favorite while making Texas the favorite for the national championship.

