Arch Manning makes stance clear on trash talking during practice in latest presser

Arch Manning is willing to make things spicy during spring camp. The quarterback's willingness to talk trash to his team's defenders has raised the excitement of practices.
Speaking with the press on Thursday, the signal caller mentioned the three defensive backs with whom he often engages in trash talk during practice: Anthony Hill Jr., Colin Simmons and Michael Taaffe.
"Yeah, I think that's just the competition we have in this team," Arch Manning said. "Obviously, Colin and Anthony are good players. It's kind of fun in practice to kind of talk a little cr*p to them, same with Taff. Just makes practice more fun."
Manning is jumping into the spotlight at Texas following Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL. For two years, Manning was the media darling on the Longhorns' sideline.
Filling in for a couple of weeks for an injured Ewers, Manning recorded 939 passing yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He had a QBR of 87.5 and also got 108 rushing yards, with four touchdowns on 25 carries.
Arch Manning on waiting for two years to become the starter at Texas
In the same press conference, Arch Manning spoke about what it meant to wait for two years while getting all the media attention before becoming the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns.
"It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning said. “But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here; I love this place. So I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas.
"Sometimes it’s worth the wait."
Now the question is whether his performances will live up to the hype he has generated since entering college football. At the moment, he's the favorite to win the upcoming Heisman Trophy, with odds of +800 (tied with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier).
