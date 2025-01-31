Arch Manning names $70,000,000 worth NFL QB as the favorite quarterback of all time

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning says Josh Allen is his favorite quarterback to watch of all time. Manning, the nephew of former NFL superstars Peyton and Eli Manning, has nothing but praise for Allen, who has a reported net worth of $70,000,000 according to Celebrity Net Worth.

"I like watching Josh Allen, yeah. He's a good player," Manning said at 1:17 when asked who his favorite quarterback to watch is.

Allen is a dynamic quarterback with a big frame and a good throwing arm.

Arch Manning, meanwhile, is also a big body who isn't afraid to run the ball, so it does make sense he likes watching Allen as he can model his game after him.

Arch Manning receives advice from departing QB Quinn Ewers

The Texas Longhorns will be starting Arch Manning at quarterback in 2025. Quinn Ewers led them to the CFP semifinal in 2024. The signal-caller has now declared for the NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Manning comes in with plenty of hype as a potential future Heisman winner, No. 1 overall pick and NFL superstar. However, he says he isn't letting that get to him as he's just taking it day-by-day which was advice that Ewers gave him.

"I don't really worry about it; I'm taking it day by day," Manning said to Complex Magazine. "Quinn (Ewers) even told me after the game, just take it day by day. Don't worry about anything. Just enjoy the ride. That's what I'm going to try and do. I'm worried about what I'm going to have for lunch today rather than next year."

Manning did play in games and started a couple for Texas in 2024, but that was when Ewers was hurt. Now, he is the full-time starter for the Longhorns who have national championship aspirations in 2025.

Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions in 2024 while also rushing for 108 yards and four touchdowns. He enters 2025 as the Heisman front-runner with odds of +700.

