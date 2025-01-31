Arch Manning names Tom Brady & Michael Jordan as GOATs as he opens up about his favorites in various categories

Texas quarterback Arch Manning helped settle the GOAT debate in different categories. Manning is set to be the starting quarterback for the Longhorns in 2025. He enters with plenty of hype as a future Heisman winner and likely first overall pick when he declares for the NFL draft.

The Longhorns quarterback was interviewed by Broadcast Boys for a YouTube video posted on Friday. The quarterback was asked several questions, including who he thought was the greatest signal-caller of all time.

Greatest QB of all time: “I think Tom Brady.”

Greatest non-football athlete: “Michael Jordan.”

Greatest video game: “NCAA College Football.”

Greatest college football game you’ve watched: “Probably the ‘Kick Six.’” (Auburn-Alabama).

In Manning's answers, he had Brady as the GOAT of quarterbacks and Michael Jordan as the GOAT of non-football players, which are common answers for many people.

But it is a surprise that Arch didn't pick either of his uncles, Peyton or Eli Manning, as the GOAT quarterback to show some bias toward his family.

Arch Manning believes he's gotten 'undeserved' attention

Since Arch Manning committed to Texas, he's been one of the biggest stars in college football. However, Manning believes that attention is undeserved, as he hasn't done anything on the field to accomplish it. But he is hopeful he will deserve it all after 2025.

"I think a lot of undeserved attention," Manning told ESPN. "But hopefully it gets more deserving in the next few months. I don't think I've done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs. But maybe that will come eventually...

"I haven't done anything. I've started two football games. There's a lot more guys who've done a lot more than me."

Although Manning feels like he doesn't deserve the attention, he will be the Texas Longhorns starting quarterback in 2025. However, Manning is currently the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman at +700. Meanwhile, Texas has the second-best odds of winning the national championship next season at +550, only trailing the Ohio State Buckeyes.

In 2024, Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four touchdowns, as he played sparingly but did start two games when Ewers was injured.

