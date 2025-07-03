"Arch Manning needs to steal a laptop & transfer to another SEC school" - CFB fans react as Cam Newton compares Texas QB's path to starter to his own

Arch Manning is about to begin his journey as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback after being the backup to Quinn Ewers for the last two seasons. One person who has compared Manning's journey to his own is Cam Newton. The former Carolina Panther said this on "4th&1" on Thursday:

"I've always felt like I was more talented than Tim Tebow, but I needed Tim Tebow to show me what I lacked."

This is a reference to Newton being the backup quarterback to Tim Tebow at Florida.

Here is how college football fans reacted to this take. These fans made a direct comparison between Manning's time at Texas and Newton's at Florida.

"So Arch needs to steal a laptop and transfer to another SEC school to complete the cycle," this fan said.

"Did I miss a chapter because I don't remember Arch stealing a QB (later changed by commenter to laptop) and then transferring to a JUCO team and then back to the SEC?" a third fan said.

"But unlike Cam Newton @CameronNewton Arch hasn’t been kicked out of school for burglary/stealing sh*t from teammates," this fan said.

These fans believe that Cam Newton should not be comparing situations due to the quarterbacks whom he and Manning were on the bench for.

"Yeah but Ewers isn’t Tebow," this fan said.

"Tebow won a natty and Heisman what did Quinn win? A big 12 title?" another fan said.

So Ewers = Tebow 😂" a third fan said.

Former Gators coach Steve Spurrier on Arch Manning

Former Florida Gators coach Steve Spurrier has also given a negative opinion of Arch Manning at Texas.

"People picking Texas to win the SEC in football. They've got Arch Manning already winning the Heisman, too. And my question is, if he was this good, how come they let Quinn Ewers play all the time last year?"

Spurrier does raise an important question. If Manning is the reason why Texas are going to win the national championship this year, why did they immediately return to Quinn Ewers after he returned from his injury.

In this period, we saw numerous strong performances from Manning, while returning Ewers struggled at times.

However, Manning was never intended to be the starter for the 2024 season but was able to come on for important plays when Ewers returned.

This has given him valuable experience for this season.

