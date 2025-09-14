"Arch Manning is officially a bust," "Bench him": Texas QB torched by fans after struggling massively vs. UTEP

College football fans are torching Texas quarterback Arch Manning for struggling mightily against UTEP on Saturday at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
The 6-foot-4 sophomore completed 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards with only one touchdown and one interception, as he missed his targets throughout the game.
Some fans expressed disappointment with Manning's performance against UTEP, with one football enthusiast declaring him a bust despite playing only three games into the season.
"Arch Manning is officially a bust. He is struggling against UTEL. He isn't coming to save your NFL franchise. The Manning family has already moved on to Marshall Manning propaganda!," the fan wrote.
Another fan is calling for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian to bench the nephew of former NFL champions Eli and Peyton Manning due to his lackluster performances this season.
"Texas needs to bench Arch Manning. He’s simply not good," the fan wrote.
Other fans echoed the earlier sentiments, pointing out that Manning is a bust and that Texas isn't performing up to lofty expectations.
Manning rushed for 51 yards and recorded two touchdowns as the No. 7 Longhorns routed UTEP 27-10 to notch their second straight win after losing the season-opener to Ohio State.
Texas takes advantage of UTEP's poor rushing defense to secure second win
On a day that Arch Manning was erratic in the passing department, his teammates wouldn't allow UTEP to take advantage of his struggles. Texas rushed for 226 yards in 56 carries and recorded two touchdowns and took advantage of UTEP's porous front-line defense to gain the victory.
James Simon rushed for 67 yards in 17 carries while Jerrick Gibson added 64 for the Longhorns, who came up with 340 total yards.
Arch Manning was thoroughly outclassed in the passing end by Malachi Nelson, who was more accurate, making 24 of 36 passes for 209 yards. Nelson, however, allowed two interceptions, including a James McDonald pick that netted 16 additional yards.
Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo finished with 32 yards with one touchdown, while Christian Clark and Parker Livingstone combined for 55 yards. The trio combined for seven of Manning's 11 completed passes in a bad night for the preseason Heisman trophy favorite.
UTEP (1-2) pressured Manning several times and made him look confused much of the game. However, they lacked the offensive firepower to force a monumental upset.
Up next for Texas is another home game against the winless Sam Houston Bearkats on Sept. 20.
