Arch Manning opens up about the best piece of advice received from Eli & Peyton Manning in candid interview

Only 19 years old and getting the hype of a pro-level quarterback, Arch Manning has been in the media glare throughout his brief college football career in which he has mostly been on the bench. However, that's about to change in 2025 as the Texas QB, carrying the famous 'Manning' surname, is all set to be QB1 for the Longhorns.

The teenage QB will be replacing the 21-year-old Quinn Ewers, who's taking his talents to the NFL. With high expectations on his shoulders, Manning divulged the best piece of advice that he received from his uncles, Eli and Peyton Manning in an interview with ESPN on Thursday.

When asked about the best piece of advice he received from his grandfather Archie Manning, the Texas QB said:

"I think just to be a good guy. At the end of the day, there's a lot that comes with college football ... the cameras, the money, and everything else. It's just about playing the game and being a good teammate and working hard." (11:10)

Speaking about the best advice that he got from his uncles, Manning emphasised that they stressed the same thing as Archie Manning.

"Just have fun, be a good guy and be all about the team," Manning said summarising the advise he received from his uncles.

CFB analyst predicts Ohio State QB could surpass Arch Manning

College football analyst Jake Crain stated his belief that Ohio State’s Julian Sayin could be the next big thing in the coming season. During an episode of his show, Crain & Company he predicted that Sayin would outperform the Texas QB starting with their Week 1 matchup in 2025.

“I think it’s unfair the hype that’s been put on Arch Manning,” Crain said. “I think it's unfair. I think he's going to be a good player for Texas. He's going to be in Steve Sarkisian's offense, but Julian Sayin, I think, could actually be the generational young player in this group of young guys across the country.”

Sayin, who takes over the Buckeyes' offense enters the season with limited in-game experience as compared to Manning, who has thrown for 939 yards and nine touchdowns. Still, Crain believes Sayin's fit in Ohio State’s system, combined with a stacked supporting cast, gives him the edge over Manning.

“I think Julian Sayin will be a better player overall, and he is going to blow Arch Manning out of the water Week 1 at home,” Crain added.

Whether Manning lives up to the massive expectations remains to be seen as both quarterbacks start for CFB powerhouses next season.

