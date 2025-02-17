Arch Manning points out the difficulties caused by his popularity as he gears up to lead Texas in 2025

Arch Manning is quickly becoming one of college football's biggest stars. And it appears as though he's beginning to feel the pressure of that responsibility.

Being the nephew of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, and the expectation to carry on the Manning family legacy, all eyes are on the 19-year-old heading into 2025. With Quinn Ewers now declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Manning will take on the starting quarterback role for Texas next season.

On campus, Manning expectedly gets a ton of attention as he moves around for his day-to-day. Speaking during an interview on TikTok, Manning opened up about the difficulties of his newfound fame in Austin.

"As long as you just act like everyone else and live your life, it’s pretty easy," Arch Manning said. "Obviously, it’s a little harder around campus, just getting recognized. Other than that, it’s been solid."

Manning also added that there are places that he can go around Austin that allow him to "get away" from people who follow football and may recognize him. Of course, once Manning is officially the face of the Longhorns offense in 2025, places for him to escape away to in Austin may become few and far between.

Arch Manning prepares to lead Texas in 2025 campaign

Manning certainly has a lot of expectations being thrust upon him. Before him, Quinn Ewers was able to lead Texas to back-to-back semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoff tournament. Many expect given the young Manning's natural ability he'll be able to take Texas even further, capturing their first national championship since 2006.

He won't go into the starting role completely blind, as Manning was a regular fixture in head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense as a designed runner. Manning also managed to start two games while Ewers was out this season, appearing in 10 total, putting up impressive numbers in the process. The young signal-caller threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

His efforts on the ground resulted in 108 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Now that he'll be getting the full amount of starter snaps for Texas next season, Manning's numbers should see a significant jump with the offense firmly in his grasp.

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will open up the 2025 regular season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who eliminated them from the playoffs this past season.

