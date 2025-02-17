Arch Manning points out the difficulties caused by his popularity as he gears up to lead Texas in 2025

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Feb 17, 2025 21:03 GMT
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning is quickly becoming one of college football's biggest stars. And it appears as though he's beginning to feel the pressure of that responsibility.

Ad

Being the nephew of two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks, and the expectation to carry on the Manning family legacy, all eyes are on the 19-year-old heading into 2025. With Quinn Ewers now declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, Manning will take on the starting quarterback role for Texas next season.

On campus, Manning expectedly gets a ton of attention as he moves around for his day-to-day. Speaking during an interview on TikTok, Manning opened up about the difficulties of his newfound fame in Austin.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"As long as you just act like everyone else and live your life, it’s pretty easy," Arch Manning said. "Obviously, it’s a little harder around campus, just getting recognized. Other than that, it’s been solid."
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Cotton Bowl-Ohio State at Texas - Source: Imagn

Manning also added that there are places that he can go around Austin that allow him to "get away" from people who follow football and may recognize him. Of course, once Manning is officially the face of the Longhorns offense in 2025, places for him to escape away to in Austin may become few and far between.

Ad

Arch Manning prepares to lead Texas in 2025 campaign

Manning certainly has a lot of expectations being thrust upon him. Before him, Quinn Ewers was able to lead Texas to back-to-back semifinal appearances in the College Football Playoff tournament. Many expect given the young Manning's natural ability he'll be able to take Texas even further, capturing their first national championship since 2006.

He won't go into the starting role completely blind, as Manning was a regular fixture in head coach Steve Sarkisian's offense as a designed runner. Manning also managed to start two games while Ewers was out this season, appearing in 10 total, putting up impressive numbers in the process. The young signal-caller threw for 939 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Ad

His efforts on the ground resulted in 108 rushing yards and four scores on the ground. Now that he'll be getting the full amount of starter snaps for Texas next season, Manning's numbers should see a significant jump with the offense firmly in his grasp.

Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns will open up the 2025 regular season against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, who eliminated them from the playoffs this past season.

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Steven Kubitza
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी