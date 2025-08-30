  • home icon
  "Arch Manning in the portal by mid season": Texas fans give up hope despite Texas QB's desperate attempt in final minutes against Ohio State

"Arch Manning in the portal by mid season": Texas fans give up hope despite Texas QB's desperate attempt in final minutes against Ohio State

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Modified Aug 30, 2025 22:16 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning’s debut as Texas’ starting quarterback didn’t go the way Longhorns fans had hoped.

The sophomore quarterback struggled against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, as Texas fell 14-7 in their season opener. Manning finished the game completing 17 of 30 passes for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception. College Football on FOX even posted a clip of his lone touchdown pass to Instagram, but the highlight did little to calm fans’ frustrations.

In the comments, fans ripped into both Manning and the Longhorns’ performance on the big stage.

"Arch Manning in the portal by mid season," one fan wrote.
"Texas will never be a dominant force until they learn to own the stage. They don’t have the heart of a Lion or the killer mentality. Stick to lattes and yoga," another added.
"Texas think they winning the championships 😂😂," another fan commented.

The reactions didn’t stop there.

"So what? They lost on a big stage," said one fan.
"Texas Beat themselves," another stated.
"What a horrible performance. On the big stage and we flub it! Poor play calling and a horrible performance. Winners win and own the stage!" another said.
Meanwhile, on the Ohio State side, freshman quarterback Julian Sayin had the steadier outing. He went 13-of-20 passing for 126 yards and a touchdown, helping the Buckeyes start their title defense with another statement win.

Arch Manning and the Longhorns look to bounce back against San Jose State

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Manning and Texas now turn their focus to Week 2, when they host San Jose State in Austin on September 6. The Longhorns also face UTEP and Sam Houston State in the following weeks, giving Manning a three-game stretch to build confidence before the team’s first real test against Florida in early October.

While fans may be frustrated with the opening loss, Manning has plenty of time to settle in and get the Longhorns back on track for a potential playoff run.

Jon-Anthony Fuentes

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
