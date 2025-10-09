"Arch Manning has really struggled": CFB analyst drops blunt prediction for Texas vs Oklahoma clash

Nothing has been going well for Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns ever since the 2025 season began. All that preseason hype and national championship prediction went in vain. With six weeks to the season, Texas has incurred two losses and stands at No. 12 in the conference.

The program that was atop the leaderboard in the preseason AP poll now got kicked out of the top 25. Analyzing the current scenario and upcoming matchup against Oklahoma, college football analyst Joel Klatt shared his predictions. According to Klatt, coach Brent Venables has an edge over Steve Sarkisian in this game.

There are multiple factors leading up to this prediction. It starts from the defense. Florida’s defense was tough and the Texas offense crumbled with pressure while struggling to run the ball. In the case of Oklahoma, the challenge is even bigger.

They are leading the country in terms of sacks with an average of four per game. Arch Manning, who was sacked six times in Week 6, will have to watch his back after receiving the ball.

“What we have not seen at all all season is this Texas offense, Arch Manning, and the offensive line playing well against an FBS opponent. There's no evidence. You can't point to any. They don't protect the passer very well. Arch has really struggled,” Klatt said on his show on Thursday. [Timestamp - 12:28]

“I can't wrap my head around that. I do not see any evidence thus far on tape that Texas is all of a sudden going to turn it around on the offensive side. Therefore, I've got to take the point and a half.

"I think OU wins this one straight up 20 to 17 in the Red River in Dallas. I'm going to take the point and a half. OU gets the win and they start trending towards a playoff spot because that defense, I think, is that good,” he added.

Arch Manning has a challenging schedule waiting ahead

In order to keep their playoff aspirations alive, the Texas Longhorns will have to win all the upcoming games to at least wrap 2025 with a 10-2 record. However, this won't be easy.

It gets challenging starting this weekend when they play the Oklahoma Sooners and Kentucky next week.

MS State, Vanderbilt, Georgia and Arkansas are other opponents lined up for Texas in consecutive weeks. Manning & Co. will bid adieu with a big game against Texas A&M at home. No doubt, this will be a real test and an opportunity for Manning to shut down his naysayers once in for all.

