  • Arch Manning reveals grandad Archie Manning "apologized" for overstepping with 2026 NFL draft prediction

By Garima
Modified Aug 19, 2025 19:09 GMT
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News - Source: Imagn

Texas quarterback Arch Manning addressed the recent comments from his grandfather, Archie Manning, suggesting he wouldn’t leave Texas early for the 2026 NFL Draft. Even though the QB only made spot appearances last season, many 2026 NFL mock drafts have projected him in the first round.

In light of this, talking about the possibility of Arch declaring early, Archie told Texas Monthly last week:

"Arch isn't going to do that. He'll be at Texas."

During a media session on Tuesday, Arch was asked about the comments, to which he said:

"Yeah, I don't know where he got that from. He texted me and apologized about that. I'm really just taking it day by day, right now."
The younger Manning is going to be the Longhorns starter this season after redshirting in 2023 and playing as a backup up to Quinn Ewers last year. Texas will enter the 2025 campaign ranked No. 1, opening against No. 3-ranked Ohio State on August 30 on the road, and the quarterback will be under pressure from the get-go.

The Texas Longhorns ended their 2024 campaign with a 28-14 loss to the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Arch Manning on following Archie Manning’s advice

Arch Manning’s QB1 position comes with big expectations, with Texas’ chances of winning a national title depending a lot on him.

His play is a combination of sharp passing and fearless physicality but to make it through a full first season as a starter, Manning has to heed the advice he gets from some experienced athletes, including his grandfather, a former NFL quarterback who played for over 10 years in the league.

“Get on the ground,” Archie said, via Texas Monthly. “Go out of bounds.”

To Archie, durability matters more than any one play. However, Arch says he’s not always going to take the safe route.

“I’m going to try to,” he said about following Archie’s advice. “I’m not going to run over anyone, unless I have to.”

Texas has not won a national title since 2005, and Arch Manning staying healthy will be important if the Longhorns hope to end the drought this season.

