Arch Manning reveals true feelings on Texas' National Championship window after humiliating loss to Florida

Texas quarterback Arch Manning remained optimistic about Texas' national championship chances despite absorbing an embarrassing 29-21 defeat to Florida on Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.Manning spoke with the media after the loss and the sophomore signal-caller kept a positive tone about Texas hopes of competing in the college football playoffs.&quot;Absolutely. It's a long season. Anything can happen,&quot; Manning said. &quot;We've just got to continue to get better each week and take it one game at a time.&quot;Florida's defensive line was all over Manning, who only completed 16 of 29 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns. The Gators sacked the young quarterback six times, forcing him to commit mistakes that proved costly for the No. 9 Longhorns.Manning's rushing game was also capped as he could only run for 37 yards in 15 carries. He was visibly affected by the raucous crowd of 90,714 as he couldn't find a way to beat the Gators' linebackers, who harassed and hurried him all afternoon.Texas' upset loss to Florida may cost them its lofty spot in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll, possibly tumbling out of the Top 10.It was the Longhorns first loss in the SEC and could possibly lead to another one if they couldn't get their acts together next Saturday against No. 5 Oklahoma.