"Arch Manning & Ryan Wingo might hate each other": CFB fans brutally roast Texas WR for dropping sitter catch vs. San Jose State

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Sep 06, 2025 19:54 GMT
Texas stars Ryan Wingo and Arch Manning
Texas stars Ryan Wingo and Arch Manning (IMAGN)

Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning dominated the airwaves after coach Steve Sarkisian's team lost 14-7 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus in Week 1. Manning went 17-of-30 for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the game.

In the second quarter of the Longhorns' clash against the San Jose State Spartans, a familiar pattern repeated itself when a pass by Manning was dropped by Texas wide receiver Ryan Wingo. Manning miscued a crucial third-down throw to Wingo.

"Arch Manning & Ryan Wingo might hate each other," one fan commented.
College football fans on X had mixed reactions to Wingo dropping the pass from Arch Manning.

"Not a lot of rapport between Arch Manning and Ryan Wingo early in the season. One big drop by Wingo and another throw by Manning pelting his lower body. Overstriding and leaning by Manning is another weird mechanical breakdown from the Texas quarterback," one fan tweeted.
"Arch did his best Nico Iamaleava impersonation with that overthrown deep ball to Ryan Wingo that sailed out of the end zone," another fan tweeted.
"When Ryan Wingo is open Arch misses him & when Arch Mannning throws it accurately Wingo drops it," one fan tweeted.

Some fans blamed Wingo for dropping the inch-perfect pass from Manning.

"Ryan Wingo might be on fraud watch," one fan tweeted.
"Ryan Wingo….IM BEGGING YOU TO WAKE UP," another fan tweeted.
"All of a sudden Ryan wingo has Butterfingers and it's seriously killing this teams vibe #hookem," one fan tweeted.

Steve Sarkisian backs Arch Manning after Buckeyes' loss

After Arch Manning had a lackluster outing against the Ohio State Buckeyes in his first game, coach Steve Sarkisian pointed out his errors during his weekly news conference and backed the quarterback to learn a throwing lesson after the high-profile loss.

"There were a couple times where we had some crossing routes where I didn't feel like he brought his feet to where he wanted to throw the ball, which in turn forced kind of a little bit more of a sidearm delivery, which isn't his style of throwing," Sarkisian said.
"Part of that is just finding that comfort level of trust with receivers in real games not in practice, not against the scout team, but in a real game against a good defense because the windows get small against good defenses like that. So definitely lesson learned on that stuff."

Ryan Wingo had an improved showing against the San Jose Spartans. By the second quarter, he had racked up 30 receiving yards on three receptions. On the other hand, the much-hyped Manning had gone 16-of-25 for 240 passing yards, resulting in four touchdowns and one interception, while adding 23 yards on four carries, resulting in one touchdown on the ground.

Edited by Krutik Jain
