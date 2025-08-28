Arch Manning's 2026 draft hype gets reality check by Mel Kiper, citing NFL's $33,994,031 benched QB 

Arch Manning enters the 2025 college football season with high expectations. He is this year's Heisman Trophy favorite, and in some circles the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL draft.However, on Thursday's edition of &quot;Get Up,&quot; football analyst Mel Kiper doubts if Manning would declare for the 2026 NFL draft.&quot;Arch Manning after this year, only had two starts last year, maybe he’ll end up with 17. Mitchell Trubisky, Mark Sanchez, Trey Lance,&quot; Kiper said. &quot;Think about guys like that -- Anthony Richardson. Lot of quarterbacks that didn’t have many starts struggled in the NFL, some of those guys.I mentioned Mitchell Trubisky, Trey Lance, Mark Sanchez, Anthony Richardson -- you want a quarterback to have those 24-plus starts.”Kiper mentions Anthony Richardson, who is now a benched quarterback and is signed to a four-year, $33,994,031 contract, in his argument. He came into the NFL with high potential, but now he is seen as a bust.To avoid this fate, according to Kiper, Manning should spend two seasons with the Longhorns as the QB1. He will be able to fully develop as a strong quarterback and could become the clear favorite for the No. 1 pick of the 2027 NFL draft.Manning is coming into his first season as the starting quarterback of the Longhorns after spending the last two seasons as a backup to Quinn Ewers. Manning started two games last year due to Ewers' ankle injury, but these were against significantly weaker opposition. Arch Manning praised by a former New Orleans Saints QBFormer New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees praised Arch Manning during his appearance on &quot;The Rich Eisen Show&quot; on Wednesday.&quot;You could see right away- phenomenal athlete. Obviously, got big Archie’s athleticism,&quot; Brees said. &quot;Here’s the irony. You got one of the best passers in all of college football, who was basically the Taysom Hill of the Texas Longhorns last year. &quot;Like, they put him to pound the rock and like run all these QB design runs, and I’m sitting there and thinking,” this is one of the better passers in all of college football fulfilling this role for Texas. Who would have thought? No offense to Peyton and Eli, but you didn’t see Peyton and Eli doing that.”Brees brought up the role Manning played last season for Texas, where he was used for his rushing abilities.This is an ability that his uncles (Peyton and Eli Manning) were never known to do, being known for their passing alone. Arch has both the throwing abilities of his uncles and the rushing abilities of a modern quarterback.