  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Arch Manning's 2026 draft hype gets reality check by Mel Kiper, citing NFL's $33,994,031 benched QB 

Arch Manning's 2026 draft hype gets reality check by Mel Kiper, citing NFL's $33,994,031 benched QB 

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 28, 2025 17:42 GMT
Will Arch Manning declare for the 2026 NFL Draft?
Will Arch Manning declare for the 2026 NFL Draft?

Arch Manning enters the 2025 college football season with high expectations. He is this year's Heisman Trophy favorite, and in some circles the No. 1 pick of the 2026 NFL draft.

Ad

However, on Thursday's edition of "Get Up," football analyst Mel Kiper doubts if Manning would declare for the 2026 NFL draft.

"Arch Manning after this year, only had two starts last year, maybe he’ll end up with 17. Mitchell Trubisky, Mark Sanchez, Trey Lance," Kiper said. "Think about guys like that -- Anthony Richardson. Lot of quarterbacks that didn’t have many starts struggled in the NFL, some of those guys.I mentioned Mitchell Trubisky, Trey Lance, Mark Sanchez, Anthony Richardson -- you want a quarterback to have those 24-plus starts.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Kiper mentions Anthony Richardson, who is now a benched quarterback and is signed to a four-year, $33,994,031 contract, in his argument. He came into the NFL with high potential, but now he is seen as a bust.

To avoid this fate, according to Kiper, Manning should spend two seasons with the Longhorns as the QB1. He will be able to fully develop as a strong quarterback and could become the clear favorite for the No. 1 pick of the 2027 NFL draft.

Ad

Manning is coming into his first season as the starting quarterback of the Longhorns after spending the last two seasons as a backup to Quinn Ewers. Manning started two games last year due to Ewers' ankle injury, but these were against significantly weaker opposition.

Arch Manning praised by a former New Orleans Saints QB

Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees praised Arch Manning during his appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday.

Ad
"You could see right away- phenomenal athlete. Obviously, got big Archie’s athleticism," Brees said. "Here’s the irony. You got one of the best passers in all of college football, who was basically the Taysom Hill of the Texas Longhorns last year.
"Like, they put him to pound the rock and like run all these QB design runs, and I’m sitting there and thinking,” this is one of the better passers in all of college football fulfilling this role for Texas. Who would have thought? No offense to Peyton and Eli, but you didn’t see Peyton and Eli doing that.”
Ad

Brees brought up the role Manning played last season for Texas, where he was used for his rushing abilities.

This is an ability that his uncles (Peyton and Eli Manning) were never known to do, being known for their passing alone. Arch has both the throwing abilities of his uncles and the rushing abilities of a modern quarterback.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications