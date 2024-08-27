Arch Manning's availability for Texas Longhorns' Week 1 game against Colorado State continues to remain a suspense

The Texas Longhorns have been one of the top programs in college football and are ready for their debut in the SEC.

During the press conference, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian was asked if fans would see backup quarterback Arch Manning taking the field against Colorado State. Sarkisian had a diplomatic answer to this question:

"We'll find out"

While he was very short with his specific answer regarding Arch Manning, coach Sarkisian would explain how he wants to get as many players involved in the game as possible - including Manning.

"For me, the biggest thing that I'm looking for now more than ever is our ability to play a lot of players, especially in the first half of this game. We have a two-deep when in reality our ones are our twos and our twos are our ones. Getting all those guys involved in the game and seeing the comfort level maybe of some of our younger players then getting them more comfortable as the game goes on, I think, is important for us as well." h/t Next Impulse Sports

This could be interesting as the Longhorns are 32.5-point favorites, giving them liberties to have bench players appear in more action.

How could Steve Sarkisian utilize Arch Manning this season?

Do not be confused by what coach Steve Sarkisian is saying in the press conference. Arch Manning and the rest of the bench players are going to be getting an extended look because this is a non-conference game that the Texas Longhorns should dominate.

As the college football season progresses and the program faces more challenging teams, the bench players are not going to see as much action.

This includes backup quarterback Arch Manning, who is only going to see the field because of a Quinn Ewers injury; select packages designed for him; or the score is far out of reach and the Longhorns decide to rest their starters.

What are your predictions for Longhorns this season? Share your projections in the comment section below!

