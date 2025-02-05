Arch Manning's dad shares how media could label his son in 2025: "He’s not as good, he’s overrated!"

To many, Arch Manning is expected to have a fantastic 2025 season where he will lead the Texas Longhorns to a national championship. However, Cooper Manning, Arch's father, is far more realistic in his expectations for his son.

Despite not having the star career like his brothers, Peyton and Eli, the latter of whom is likely to become an NFL Hall of Famer this weekend, Cooper knows that Arch will not be perfect the moment he starts as Longhorns quarterback.

In a recent appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Cooper spoke about the media's response if Manning does not live up to expectations.

"Arch is going to have plenty more of those. These are the real ones, when you get beat this year and have bad games," Cooper said. "I mean, you know how they do it in the media. They crown you way too early and then they jump on and kill ya. So he’s getting way too much attention and way too much credit and he’s going to struggle, and they’re going to say 'He’s not as good, he’s overrated!' It’s coming, everybody knows it.”

Arch has always been under immense pressure the moment he was considering offers for colleges in high school. This is partly due to his name (Manning being the byword for an elite quarterback) and also due to the strong performances he was putting in at high school.

He arrived in Austin and spent two seasons on the bench behind Quinn Ewers. With Ewers moving to the NFL, Arch is finally the starter. Spending two years on the bench was a controversial decision to some who believed that he should have transferred to a school that would have guaranteed him the start in his second year.

Arch didn't do this, adding more pressure onto him, as he is expected to immediately pick up from where Ewers left off. These are very high expectations for any rookie quarterback, and while many are confident that he will be able to step up to the challenge, do not be surprised if Arch struggles at times in 2025.

Arch Manning is not the top-rated QB, according to ESPN

On Wednesday, ESPN released a list of who they thought were the best quarterbacks in college football coming into 2025. Arch Manning is not the No. 1 quarterback on the list — the Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik is.

Klubnik has been the starting quarterback for the Tigers for a few seasons now, and in 2024, he took the Tigers to an ACC Championship and a spot in the CFP. They would lose to Texas in the first round. However, in what will be Klubnik's final season, he has a strong team around him and is very experienced.

This combination will help him and his Clemson Tigers better their 2024 season and potentially make a run in the CFP.

