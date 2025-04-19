Arch Manning’s father Cooper features in drama series "The Rookie," gives a sneak peek of his role on IG

Arch Manning's father, Cooper, made a guest appearance on an episode of "The Rookie" this week, which premiered on ABC on Tuesday night. Cooper also gave fans a sneak peek of his performance on Instagram on Friday, especially for those who missed his cameo.

In the video clip, Cooper stepped onto the field and introduced himself to the main crew when Sergeant Timothy "Tim" Bradford brought him to coach the LAPD team. The former Isidore Newman School wideout then called out plays with his laid-back style, helping his LAPD team win the flag football contest.

Some were also expecting Cooper's son, Arch, to make a guest appearance on the show, but the Texas quarterback was a no-show. Nonetheless, Cooper's addition was a spontaneous and fun twist on the series.

Cooper is the elder brother of multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Eli and Peyton. Although Cooper was also a promising young talent, his career ended before college when he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis.

Nonetheless, Cooper will hope that his son, Arch, can dominate on the college circuit next season to potentially go on and build himself a successful career in the NFL.

Arch Manning is expected to take over as QB1 at Texas for 2025 season

Texas Longhorns QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning is set to take over as the starting quarterback at Texas next season. The Longhorns star will succeed Quinn Ewers, who is entering this year's NFL draft.

Manning committed to Texas in 2023 but redshirted his freshman year. During the 2024 season, he was mainly the backup to Ewers but impressed despite the limited gametime.

Manning started two games for Texas when Ewers was injured and led the team to two dominant wins. He ended up with 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. The QB also rushed for 108 yards and four TDs.

Now, it will be interesting to see how Manning fares as Texas' QB1 in the 2025 season. Many also tip him as an early Heisman Trophy candidate.

