Arch Manning's father Cooper reveals Patrick Mahomes' influence on Texas QB's development

As Arch Manning steps into his long-anticipated role as the starting quarterback at Texas, much of the focus has been on his legendary football lineage. But according to his father, Cooper Manning, Arch’s development as a QB has been shaped by more than just his famous uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning.

While many might assume the two Super Bowl-winning QBs have been primary mentors for their nephew, Cooper said (according to The Athletic):

“As much as they are great influences, they weren’t around a ton. I don’t think Eli ever saw Arch play a high school or college football game. He is coming in this year.

"Peyton would come in for a game or two occasionally. Arch would see them at the Manning Passing Academy and may see ’em at Mardi Gras, but that’s like five nights in a year, so it’s hard to say whether he’s like them or like someone else."

Cooper believes Arch shaped his game by absorbing pieces from a broader range of influences, including NFL star Patrick Mahomes.

“I do think you can pick up little pieces of people that you like," Cooper added. "Arch is probably just as likely to pick up a habit of Patrick Mahomes as he is of Eli with things that you just like about people and the way they handle themselves.

"And fortunately, anybody who watches anything can get more exposure to players they like and want to mimic.”

Steve Sarkisian on Arch Manning’s work ethic

After spending two seasons as a backup behind Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning finally made his first start in September against Louisiana-Monroe. Texas cruised to a 51-13 win, but Manning wasn’t overly impressed by his own performance. He completed 15 of 29 passes for 258 yards, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions, and gave himself a C-plus grade for the night

With only limited game experience, some questions remain about how Manning will handle the pressure of a full season as the QB1. Nevertheless, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian is confident in Manning’s readiness and work ethic.

“The thing about Arch is this, from the day he arrived, there's been a real sense of humility about him,” Sarkisian said earlier this year.

“If you didn't know his last name and didn't know the face, and just looked at the body of work, the teammate that he is, the work ethic that he has, his commitment to his craft, his commitment to his teammates, this process has been underway for a couple of years.”

Arch Manning and the Longhorns will open their 2025 season on the road against the reigning national champs, Ohio State, on Aug. 30.

