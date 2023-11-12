Arch Manning’s grandfather reveals "most unfortunate thing" while talking about grandson’s lack of playing time

Arch Manning made a bold decision to join the Texas Longhorns as a freshman. The 18-year-old, who is the nephew of NFL legends and brothers Eli and Peyton Manning, is yet to make an appearance for the team in 2023.

Although many fans believed Arch might take the field following an injury to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers two weeks ago, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian named Maalik Murphy as the team's backup signal caller.

It's safe to say that Arch is the third-choice quarterback at Texas, behind Ewers and Murphy. However, the highly-rated prospect carries a lot of hype due to his family's football legacy.

Apart from his uncles, Arch's grandfather, Archie Manning, also played in the NFL for 13 seasons. The 74-year-old recently spoke about his grandson's lack of playing time with the Longhorns as a freshman.

What did Archie Manning say about his grandson, Arch Manning?

While speaking to The Spun earlier this week, Archie Manning revealed how Arch Manning's situation with the Texas Longhorns is different from others. The Hall of Famer explained that it's difficult for a freshman to get regular football when there are high-quality quarterbacks in the squad:

"Every situation is different. I think the most unfortunate thing was that Quinn Ewers got hurt. He was having a great year. I think Maalik [Murphy] has done some great things filling it," Manning said.

Nonetheless, Archie revealed that his grandson had no regrets about joining Texas. He said:

“Arch is happy with the decision he made. All the reports we get is that he’s doing well. He’s going to get a redshirt out of this year, and I think that’s important."

Will Arch Manning play for the Texas Longhorns in 2023?

As things stand, Manning is unlikely to play for the Longhorns in 2023, with only three regular-season games remaining. Furthermore, Quinn Ewers has recovered from his shoulder injury and has taken over as the team's starting quarterback.

Nonetheless, if Ewers and Mallick Murphy both suffer injuries or are unable to play in any of the three remaining games, there is a chance that we could see Manning feature for the Longhorns this season.