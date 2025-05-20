Arch Manning's hype is one of the hottest topics heading into the 2025 season. From Texas being a top five contender to Manning being the favorite to win the coveted Heisman Trophy, the Longhorns quarterback is under the spotlight.

Ad

With that fame, he has also faced harsh critcism from the media and fans. Some argued that even though his backstory and talent are great, his sample size is not enough to reward him with this much attention.

On Monday, college football insider Joel Klatt released his top-10 quarterback list for the 2025 season. He argued that Manning, heading into his first year as a starter, was a better quarterback than all-but-one in college football.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

680 The Fan's Barrett Sallee expressed his disagreement with the whole notion. It was followed by fans agreeing with his sentiment and how Manning's hype has been over-the-top for some.

"Arch Manning on a top 10 list *ENTERING* the season is some next-level nonsense," Sallee tweeted.

"Preach Barrett!!" one commented.

"It tells you how much hype it drives media now. It’s like Carson Beck came into last season being a Heisman candidate and a first round pick," one wrote.

Ad

"Cade Klubnik is No. 1 on majority of lists. He has shown tremendous development the past couple of years. We need to see that from Arch," another one wrote.

"I hope ya’ll are right, he’s barely played. And he’s not faced a game-plan made to stop him," one said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans called out Klatt for putting Manning so high on the list. Those who support Manning said that he's shown in glimpses what he can do when Quinn Ewers was injured. With Steve Sarkisian's full focus on building the offense through him, it could only get better from here.

However, those who commented on Sallee's post had doubts.

"Agree. Need to put guys who started a lot of games. Lagway is questionable too. Dylan raiola belongs here," one fan commented.

Ad

"Klatt should leave CFB alone," a fan said.

"If his last name was Smith, he’d be nowhere near this list," another fan wrote.

NFL analyst Todd McShay breaks down Arch Manning's tape

NFL draft analyst Todd McShay kicked off his "summer scouting series" with a segment on Arch Manning. The question was simple, is he the real deal? McShay gave his audience a disclaimer that it was done as a foundation since he will be the face of college football next year.

Ad

"So, if his name is not Manning, and if he doesn't have the financial circumstances that he does, and seeing what I saw on tape and the growth I expect to see him have, that's not guaranteed," McShay said on Monday, via The McShay Report.

"But based off of those three factors, I'm telling you right now, this is my biggest takeaway, I have no problem, I'd sleep easy at night, writing in, 'Arch Manning, No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 draft' even though I saw 70 key plays, even though I saw 90 passes.'"

McShay sees Manning taking over the reins in Texas and fitting in perfectly. Although he's only 19 years old, Manning will stand at center stage for the all the world to laud, snark and speculate. And with that last name, he has a lot to prove in college football.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Utsav Khanna After a brief stint in public relations, Utsav traded in his suit for a sports journalist’s pen. While he enjoys sports like the NBA, UFC and F1, his heart truly lies in the gridiron. With 4 years of experience under his belt, he has covered the sport from the end of Tom Brady's era into Patrick Mahomes' dynasty.



Tumbling upon football through a podcast, he fell headfirst into the complex ecosystem of the 32 teams, hundreds of players and billions of dollars.



His articles are infused with years of knowledge, unique perspectives, and a deep understanding of the game. Unlike many sports journalists, Utsav remains unbiased, focusing on the sport itself rather than cheering for individual teams or players.



Currently, he's covering college football for Sportskeeda and understanding the intricate web that binds this legacy sport. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.