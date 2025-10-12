  • home icon
  Arch Manning's Texas takes ultimate humiliating shot at Oklahoma after dominating win in Red River rivalry shootout

By Maliha
Published Oct 12, 2025 11:10 GMT
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning's Texas football took the opportunity to troll Oklahoma following a 23-6 win over the No. 6 Sooners in Saturday’s Red River Rivalry. The win marked the first time since 2008-09 that the Sooners have dropped consecutive games to the Longhorns.

After the Week 7 win, the official Texas football X account shared a screenshot of Oklahoma’s Instagram page with the “Report” feature open. The post humorously answered the question “Who is this account pretending to be?” with “a good football team,” along with a thinking-face emoji.

OU came in undefeated on Saturday and ranked No. 6 in the nation, while the Longhorns were unranked. Manning's squad was the No. 1 in preseason ranking.

On3's J.D. Pickell was high on Manning following the game.

“Seeing Arch Manning playing free and seeing him play well enough to win a game today in Red River after all the nonsense thrown his way, after being called college football's first flop by some dude with a laptop,” Pickell said.
“It's hard not to be happy for the guy. You know, I think we saw the version of Arch Manning we saw today for two reasons. Arch Manning just purely playing football gives them a better chance in every game going forward than what they had before this game today. “

Manning finished the day completing 21 of 27 passes for 166 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr.

Steve Sarkisian praises Arch Manning following the Week 7 win

After picking up a first down on Saturday, Arch Manning playfully waved to the crowd, appearing to tease the Oklahoma Sooners and signal that the game was in hand. His Week 7 performance lived up to the preseason hype that had him listed among the Heisman favorites.

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian praised his quarterback after the win over Oklahoma.

“Arch took a lot of hits last week,” Sarkisian said postgame. “The biggest thing that impressed me this week about this game was he didn’t miss one rep of practice this week.
“He came back Monday, he was beat up, he was not 100%, but he took every rep. That’s the toughness that he had to have.”

Manning's Texas will travel to Kentucky next Saturday for its first-ever road game against the Wildcats, having won both previous meetings in Austin.

