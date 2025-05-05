Arch Manning set to face cutthroat competition for starting QB position as Texas adds depth to their roster

The Texas Longhorns have added to their quarterback room to give depth to the position behind Arch Manning.

Manning will be the team's starting quarterback in 2025, but Steve Sarkisian and Texas added another quarterback. According to 247Sports, the Longhorns have landed former Troy starting QB Matthew Caldwell in the transfer portal.

Caldwell will compete with redshirt freshman Trey Owens and freshman KJ Lacey for the backup job behind Manning.

Caldwell will now be playing for his fourth college football team, but he has finally gotten to a major school. He began his college career at Jacksonville State for one year before transferring to Gardner-Webb for two seasons. Caldwell spent last season at Troy.

At Troy, Caldwell was the team's starting quarterback, going 141-for-223 for 1,608 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. He adds much-needed veteranship to the quarterback room, which features three young quarterbacks at Texas.

Arch Manning ready to be Texas' starting QB

Entering the 2025 college football season, Arch Manning is locked in as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback.

Manning has spent the last two years behind Quinn Ewers in Texas and is now ready to take the starting quarterback job.

“It was tough. I mean, it’s tough in this age,” Manning said of the waiting, via The Athletic. “But I hope it pays off. There’s nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I’ve got friends here; I love this place. So I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas. Sometimes it’s worth the wait.”

Manning enters his first season at Texas with plenty of hype as he has the best odds of winning the Heisman. He was also named the Longhorns' starting quarterback before spring practice even happened.

"I think he's ready for it, and I think he's ready for the moment," Sarkisian said during an appearance on Up & Adams... "We're in a good spot to have a pretty good football team, and it's gonna be even better knowing he's gonna be the guy for us."

In limited action in 2024, Manning threw for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

Manning and Texas will open their 2025 college football season on August 30 against Ohio State. The Longhorns have notable games against Oklahoma, Georgia, Texs A&M, and Florida among others.

