Arch Manning sets the record straight on who's faster between him & uncle Eli as a quarterback

Texas quarterback Arch Manning boasts a more mobile skill set than his famous uncles, Eli and Peyton, who averaged 1.5 and 1.8 yards per rush during their NFL careers, respectively.

Despite Arch having gone for 4.1 yards per tote during his Longhorns career, he doesn't think there's as big a difference between him and Eli.

"I watched them growing up, and they're actually faster than you'd think," Manning said on an episode of "Broadcast Boys" posted on YouTube on Thursday. "I remember in seventh grade, I went and worked out with Eli, and it was kind of neck and neck. They are faster than you'd think, but, I think by high school, I was faster."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Comments begin at 0:28

"A lot of undeserved attention": Arch Manning on what comes with his last name

Being the latest in a family lineage of quarterbacks, Arch Manning isn't exactly focused on forging his own legacy. He has a workmanlike attitude when it comes to taking the field, despite the expectations that are placed on him.

"I never really think about that," Manning told ESPN's Marty Smith during a 1-on-1 sit-down interview posted on YouTube on Thursday. "I'm just here to play football. It's the game I love, grew up playing. You're out there with your friends playing every Saturday. What could get better than that? I'm not here to take someone off the throne, or, like, I'm not worried about my legacy. I'm just worried about playing ball and winning games."

Comments begin at 4:18

Smith asked Arch what comes with his last name. While many would assume there's a certain sense of pressure that accompanies being a Manning, Arch had a different thought.

"I think a lot of undeserved attention," Arch Manning answered. "But, hopefully, it gets more deserving in the next few months. ... I don't think I've done enough yet to be taking a lot of pictures at restaurants and signing autographs, but maybe that'll come eventually."

Arch wants to earn recognition with the Longhorns, but not because of his surname. With his accomplished uncles, he has someone to go to for advice.

"I remember last spring, I reached out to (Peyton)," Arch Manning said. "I was struggling in two-minute drills, so I reached out to him and asked what he thought. I texted him, and he sent back, like, a 10-minute voice audio. It was hilarious. But, just saying how you want the first play to be a completion and then just went on and on.

"Eli will cut more to the point. It's two different types of advice."

Arch also tries to pull from Eli's game and mentality, which was on display while under scrutiny as a pro.

"I really like how Eli, nothing really fazed him," Manning said. "I mean, he was up in New York with the media. They'd have good years, bad years, and he kind of stayed level-headed. He'd throw for 400 yards or throw for four interceptions, and you couldn't tell the difference, so I really respected that."

Arch Manning is set to take over at quarterback for Steve Sarkisian's team now that Quinn Ewers is moving on to the next level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback