Despite being new to the world of college football, Texas QB Arch Manning already got to experience the thrill of being conference champions. The Texas Longhorns went on to defeat Oklahoma State 49-21 to emerge as the 2023 Big 12 champions. This is their first conference title under coach Steve Sarkisian.

While Arch Manning did not see time on the field in the game as a backup to Quinn Ewers, he certainly embraced the feeling of the victory and soaked in the energetic atmosphere. After the victory, Arch Manning took to social media where he reposted a story of himself and freshman defensive back Derek Williams Jr.

Both Derek and Arch Manning posed for a photograph while wearing burnt orange t-shirts that said Big 12 champions, along with the Texas logo. The original photo was posted by Derek, who accompanied it with the caption:

"@archmanning boot boys"

Credit: Arch Manning's Instagram

However, despite winning the game, the night did not go the way the young defensive back would have wanted. At the start of the second half, Derek Williams Jr found himself ejected for the rest of the game. He was fouled for targeting as he hit an Oklahoma State player near the head while running across the field.

Williams has been a key component of the Longhorns roster this year and has been solid in holding the defensive fort for the team. Now, he will be missing out on the first half of Texas' next game, which could very well be in the college football playoffs.

Could Arch Manning witness his first playoff experience with Texas?

This year's CFP selection committee has a real task at hand as there are many teams with impressive resumes fighting for the top four spots. And now, the Texas Longhorns make a solid case for themselves as well after emerging as the Big 12 champions.

The Longhorns have lost just one game this season, which came at the hands of Oklahoma back in the Red River Rivalry showdown in October. Now, fans will be waiting with bated breath for the selection committee's decision as to who will partake in this year's playoffs.

Even if Texas does not make it to the playoffs, it will be interesting to see which New Year's Six Bowl game the team will be participating in this season. Either way now is the time for celebration for the Longhorns with their final Big 12 title as they leave for the SEC next year.