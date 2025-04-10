Arch Manning showcases unwavering loyalty towards Texas when asked about his period as a backup QB

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning came to the University of Texas as part of the 2023 recruiting class. He came to the team knowing there was little chance that he would get the full-time starting job in his first two seasons. Quinn Ewers was ahead of him on the depth chart and was viewed as one of the best QBs in college football at the time.

As a result, there was speculation early in his college career that he would transfer to another school after his first season so that he could become a starter. However, Manning stayed loyal to the Longhorns.

On Thursday, Manning spoke with the media after a spring practice. He talked about his loyalty to Texas and how he wants to be the starter there. He claimed some things are worth waiting for.

"I wanted to be the quarterback at The University of Texas. Sometimes things are worth the wait," Manning said via CJ Vogel's post.

Manning was the third-string QB in his first season behind Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy. Heading into the 2024 season, he was upgraded to the backup role. He stepped in as the starter for two games early in the season when Ewers went down with an injury.

Steve Sarkisian speaks about Arch Manning taking over the starting role at Texas

Coach Steve Sarkisian had the difficult role over the past two seasons of ensuring the Longhorns did not lose star Arch Manning while he developed. It would have been easy for him to enter the transfer portal and go to another top program that needed a starting QB. However, he stayed loyal to Texas and is now being rewarded with the starting role.

Sarkisian spoke about Manning's mindset in an appearance on the "Clean Pocket" podcast on Tuesday.

"I’m excited for him," Sarkisian said. "He’s been patient. How many people have come after him from other schools to get him to transfer? He’s stayed the course and stayed true to his word, so we’re pumped about him.

"This guy has got a charismatic, some it about him. You can feel it. That’s not a knock against Quinn. Everybody leads differently. He’s got something about him that guys gravitate to. That’s always a great thing to have as a quarterback."

Manning is currently one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy with +800 odds, according to FanDuel.

