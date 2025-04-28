“Arch Manning is something his uncles are not”: NFL Draft Analyst predicts Texas QB to go No. 1 in his 2026 mock Draft

NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson expects Arch Manning to be selected first overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Manning could declare for the 2026 draft, but there are also rumors he will wait for the 2027 NFL Draft. However, Wilson believes Manning has all the tools to be the first overall pick and doesn't see a need to wait another year.

"Arch Manning is something his uncles are not, and that he's insanely athletic in addition to that big arm," Wilson said on CBS at 1:43. "A little bigger, a little physical. If he does indeed decide to come out, it will be a talking point for the next 12 months or so, and he's a really good football player."

Wilson believes Manning is one of the better quarterback prospects he's seen and believes if he declares for the draft, he will go first overall. He is the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning.

Wilson expects that if a team that doesn't need a quarterback gets the first pick, they will be able to trade it for a bounty, as Manning is that good.

Manning will be the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025.

Draft analyst expects Arch Manning to declare for 2027 NFL Draft

Although many think Arch Manning would be the first pick in 2026, he may not even declare for that draft.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller believes Manning will want to start for two years at Texas, which means he won't declare until the 2027 NFL Draft.

“I keep telling people he’s a 2027 guy,” Miller said on ESPN’s College GameDay Podcast, via On3. “So, let’s cool our heads a little bit on the Arch talk.”

NFL insider Adam Schefter, meanwhile, also expects Manning to wait until 2027 to declare for the draft.

"First of all, there's no guarantees that Arch Manning's coming out after next year," Schefter said on ESPN's Get Up. "It sounds like he certainly could be staying beyond next year. I'm not a college football insider, but none of the Mannings ever went out early, and I don't know with NIL money being what it is why Arch would do that. So, all of this conversation about 'tanking for Arch next year,' he could be in the draft in 2027, not even next year."

Manning did appear in some games last season at Texas. He went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

