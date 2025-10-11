Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian, Texas Longhorns arrive in style with their dapper looks for Oklahoma faceoff (Red River Rivalry)

The Texas Longhorns made a unified entrance on Saturday before their Week 6 showdown with the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners. Continuing a pregame tradition, players and coach Steve Sarkisian arrived suited up. The routine, which gained traction during Texas’ successful 2021 campaign, is designed to foster team culture and confidence.Sarkisian went classic with a sharp black two-piece suit paired with a red tie, and other players added their own flair. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, quarterback Arch Manning wore a light brown tweed suit.NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Texas - Source: ImagnSaturday’s game will be the 121st edition of the Red River game, a rivalry dating back to 1900. Texas holds a 64-51-5 edge in the all-time series, though Oklahoma has won five of the last seven meetings.According to FanDuel, the over/under for the game is set at 44.5 points. The betting odds have Texas as a slight favorite.Steve Sarkisian on the sense of urgency surrounding the LonghornsCrunch time is approaching in Austin as the Texas Longhorns head into the game with their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. A loss to Oklahoma would likely eliminate Texas from postseason contention, making Saturday’s contest a must-win.Steve Sarkisian, Arch Manning and the whole team are sensing the weight of expectations, as on Thursday, Sarkisian said:“I definitely sense a level of frustration in the fact that we just haven’t put it all together yet and everybody wants to put it all together. Everybody’s working really hard. It’s not about our habits and working hard. I think it’s playing with a sense of confidence too that we can.&quot;The players, like I said, this week in practice hasn’t been business as usual. You can feel that sense of urgency. You can feel that level of intensity in practice.”The Longhorns enter the contest with a 3-2 record, following a Week 5 loss to the Florida Gators. Once the preseason No. 1-ranked team in the country, Texas fell out of the national rankings amid growing concerns over an underperforming offense and Manning’s ongoing adjustment period as the starting quarterback.Meanwhile, Oklahoma is on an undefeated streak, much thanks to their quarterback John Mateer, whose availability is in question due to a recent hand injury that required surgery.