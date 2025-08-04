Arch Manning dealt massive blow weeks before Ohio State clash as Texas QB's protector suffers season-ending injury

As quarterback Arch Manning heads into his first full season as a starting quarterback, he faces a challenging start with his first game on the road against national champion Ohio State on Aug. 30. He is starting off on the back foot as one of his key blockers on the offensive line, Andre Cojoe, is reported to have torn his ACL in practice. If confirmed, this injury will end Cojoe’s season.

Andre Cojoe. NCAA Football: Texas-San Antonio at Texas - Source: Imagn

Cojoe, a redshirt sophomore, was in a close competition with true freshman Brandon Baker to start at right tackle. The two had been splitting reps in preseason camp, and both of them were doing well. Cojoe played in four games last season against UTSA, Colorado State, ULM and Florida but did not see the field during his first year in 2023.

With Cojoe possibly out for the season, his absence will leave the Longhorns thin at tackle. Fortunately for Texas, Baker has shown promise.

“‘Brandon Baker getting more comfortable by the day.’ Coaches are gaining more trust in him. ‘He can be pretty good this year," On3 insider Eric Nahlin said on Monday, relaying a message from an unnamed source.

Junior left tackle Trevor Goosby, who will anchor the left side of the line, also spoke highly of Baker, calling him “ a real technician and a "smooth player" (according to Burnt Orange Nation on Thursday).

Brandon Baker. NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning will play behind a reshuffled offensive line

The timing of this development adds to the uphill battle Arch Manning will face in his first year as a starting quarterback. He appeared in 10 games last season and started two, but showed promise. He completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions, while adding 108 rushing yards and four scores on the ground.

While Andre Cojoe’s injury is not good news, on the bright side, Manning has been reportedly doing well in fall camp. According to Eric Nahlin, Manning was praised for making smart reads and targeting favorable matchups inside the red zone during situational drills on Saturday.

Arch Manning. NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas - Source: Imagn

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian also said he’s impressed with Arch Manning’s command of the offense and decision-making so far.

Meanwhile, with Cojoe’s injury, Brandon Baker is the presumed starter at right tackle, and true freshman Nick Brooks will now be behind Goosby and Baker as a swing tackle.

