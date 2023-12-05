"Arch Manning transfer incoming" - Ohio State fans run wild with rumors as QB Kyle McCord enters transfer portal

The Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is rumored to be joining the Ohio State Buckeyes after their QB Kyle McCord entered the transfer portal.

This is what people have assumed ever since McCord's news came out. ESPN broke the news on Monday regarding the Buckeyes QB entering his name in the portal.

Moreover, McCord shared a post to thank the team and the fans for the amazing time. Since then, it has become a hot topic of discussion. Check McCord's post here:

Ohio State fans were quick to respond to the tweet, with some encouraging him while some others showing anger:

Ohio State was the second-best team in the Big Ten this year, only behind the present No.1 team in the country, the Michigan Wolverines.

They finished second in the East with an 8-1 conference record and 13-1 overall. Their only loss was a 30-24 defeat against Michigan, who became the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Kyle McCord has been one of the best QBs of the 2023 season. He is probably the biggest reason behind Ohio State's success. The 21-year-old led the team's offense, completing 229 passes out of 348 attempts, with an impressive 65.8 percent completion rate, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

After such outstanding performances, watching him leave has left the fans running wild. This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest blows the team has suffered recently.

Ohio State QB Kyle McCord in action

One fan was quick to predict the future:

While this is just speculation, some fans are sure he will remain with Texas. Here are some such reactions:

A fan even posted that Manning will join Vanderbilt:

However, if Arch Manning is to join the Buckeyes, will he be a better prospect for the team than McCord? Let's focus on that question.

Is Arch Manning a fit choice for Ohio State?

While the 21-year-old McCord is already a proven product, speculations surround the 18-year-old Arch Manning. It will be another year wasted for the freshman if Quinn Ewers stays with Texas for one more year.

Therefore, Ohio State has a perfect opportunity to try Manning as its frontman and watch him grow into one of the best QBs in the league. Moreover, he has a large social media following at a young age, which will benefit the team overall.

18-year-old Arch Manning representing Texas this season

Although easier said than done, it will be a big bet for the Buckeyes to make. Manning had only one outing this year, completing two of 5 passing attempts and throwing 30 yards. Perhaps, he needs to be given more opportunity to prove himself.