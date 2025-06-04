"Arch Manning over Ty Simpson is crazy work" - CFB fans react to Josh Pate's top 10 SEC QBs rankings

Heading into the 2025 college football season, Texas' Arch Manning, LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and several other QBs are expected to have big seasons. While many analysts have different takes on who will emerge as the top QBs in the nation, Josh Pate is among the most respected in the industry.

On Wednesday, Pate posted his list of the top 10 QBs in the SEC heading into the 2025 season. He had Florida's DJ Lagway in first, followed by Texas' Arch Manning. Notably, he did not include Alabama's Ty Simpson in his top 10.

Josh Pate @JoshPateCFB REPORT: I am socializing my SEC QB rankings with select people today. Will report feedback. https://x.com/JoshPateCFB/status/1930270956116947059

As is always the case with player rankings, Josh Pate's top 10 SEC QBs drew a big reaction from fans. They reacted in the comments on X.

"Arch Manning over Ty Simpson is crazy work Josh," one fan wrote.

"Ty Simpson is a 5 star recruit. Will top this list and be in the running for the Heisman," one fan commented.

"Is the arch ranking simply based off potential? Bc nothing he’s done last season warrants number 2 IMO," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"Arnold should be better, but I’d need to see it before ranking him ahead of a guy like Pavia," one fan wrote.

"Sellers above Nuss is elite bait Pate. The Gamecucks have one mediocre season and get crowned while they’ve been the doormat of the SEC since Spurrier left. And let me clear one other thing up: the real USC is in CA and has 11 nattys," one fan commented.

"Arch has proven the least among all the quarterbacks on this list. His consistent ranking as a “top” QB isn’t grounded in performance, but in potential. The same case could be made for Bryce Underwood," one fan added.

Josh Pate projects DJ Lagaway and Arch Manning to be the top QBs in the SEC next season

Heading into the 2025 season, Josh Pate is projecting Florida's DJ Lagway and Texas' Arch Manning to be the two best QBs in the SEC. Both players are heading into their first seasons as the full-time projected starter. Although both started games last season, Lagway more so than Manning, neither has played a full season as the starter.

Pate is not alone in believing that Manning and Lagway will be top QBs next season. Arch Manning is the favorite to win the Heisman, according to FanDuel, with +700 odds. DJ Lagway is the No. 7-ranked player with +1700 odds.

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

