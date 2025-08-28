Arch Manning update: Steve Sarkisian shares latest news on Texas QB before crucial bout against Ryan Day's OSU

  • home icon
By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 28, 2025 19:17 GMT
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning will officially begin his time as the quarterback for the Texas Longhorns this weekend when the team clashes against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the marquee game of the opening weekend.

On Thursday, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian gave the media an update on how the Texas quarterback is preparing for the game on Saturday.

"I think the biggest thing is him staying true to his routine. I know the things he does when he arrives to the stadium, the routes he throws when he first gets out there for warm ups, what he puts on, how he goes through warmups, his demeanor, his body language. I think being true to himself is the best thing that he can do, so that's what I anticipate him being."
Sarkisian is fully aware that the pressure is going to be on Manning and the entire Texas Longhorns team during their game with the Buckeyes. They come into it as the No. 1-ranked team in the country and are widely seen as the favorites to win the national championship this season.

A win over Ohio State will not only give them a strong push in momentum but also give them revenge for the Cotton Bowl defeat in the previous season.

For Manning, this pressure has only increased. For the last two years, he has been on the sidelines after coming to the Longhorns as the top "generational" prospect.

He is expected to take the Longhorns to the national championship this year and continue his family's legacy of creating the best quarterbacks in football.

To ease this pressure, familiarity is key. By allowing Manning to stick to his usual pregame routine, Sarkisian is allowing his quarterback to get into the best state of mind before one of the most important games of his young career.

Bijan Robinson praises Arch Manning

Former Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson praised Arch Manning ahead of Saturday's game. Robinson told NBC on Thursday:

"I expect really great things. I think he's poised to do it, to be at his best. He's had a lot of experience, now it's his time to go in there and take over at his position. So, I'm excited to see what he can do ... we all are. I know expectations are high, but he'll be all right."
Robinson's message of support does echo the sheer amount of pressure that Manning is under.

Everyone expects him to be amazing, and while there is a good chance that he will, the pressure could get to him and affect his performance.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
