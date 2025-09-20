"Archibald, it's time!": Cam Newton serves harsh reality check to Arch Manning amid Texas QB's struggles, throws bold challenge to Longhorns star

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton hurled a harsh reality check towards Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning after the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite struggled in the first three games of this season.

In Friday's episode of "4th & 1 with Cam Newton," the former Carolina Panthers signal-caller pointed out that the nephew of legendary QBs Peyton and Eli Manning was just fortunate to win the game against UTEP despite completing only 11 of 25 passes for 114 yards.

"Archibald, it's time," Newton said (Timestamp 46:27). "And luckily, you guys won the game. And luckily that wasn't versus a quality opponent outside of the University of Texas in El Paso. You're supposed to dominate and gaining opportunities where you can build your confidence up is something that you need."

The former NFL star blamed the media for exaggerating the hype on the sophomore quarterback, putting him in the conversation with his more famous uncles.

"Is it to say he's not a good player or will be a good player? I'm not saying that. But it only comes by a surprise because of two things: Last name and expectations," Newton pointed out. (Timestamp 45:42) "And those things right there can tarnish a person's production rate."

He then urged the Texas QB not to listen to what people are saying and work on the craft and be the best player that he can be.

Arch Manning gets words of encouragement from former Heisman Trophy winner

Former Heisman Trophy winner and Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared a piece of his mind when he was asked about the ongoing struggles of Texas QB Arch Manning.

Tebow, who lifted the prestigious title in 2007, was a guest on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Thursday and told Eisen that Manning is mired in a lot of pressure from coaches and the media to perform well. He will encourage him to play for the love of the game.

"Remember the love of the game and play for it," Tebow said (Timestamp: 8:37). "You don't have to make every play, and you don't have to be perfect."

Tebow appreciated how Manning has carried himself despite the struggles he's facing. He said that the young quarterback never blamed anyone and held himself accountable for his actions and he's been able to handle it well.

Manning will have a chance to bounce back from his disappointing outing against UTEP last week, with the Longhorns taking on winless Sam Houston State on Saturday night.

