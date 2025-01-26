“Archie Manning never got this heat”: CFB fans react as Shedeur Sanders justifies Coach Prime’s involvement ahead of the draft

Shedeur Sanders has received a lot of criticism for his father's involvement in his draft process. The quarterback is set to transition into the professional stage, and Deion Sanders has been actively involved in sorting things out, which has reportedly been frustrating to some teams.

At the Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Texas, Shedeur was questioned about how positive Deion’s involvement in the draft process is for him despite the criticism. The Colorado quarterback believes his father is doing the right thing by being involved.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I didn’t know your parents being involved and wanting the best for you is a problem,” Sanders said. “I think as parents, each and everyone would want the best for their kids. The fact that he has the opportunity to do that for me and he has the best quarterback in the country, he’s supposed to do that.”

The criticism of Shedeur Sanders from a section of the fans and media has generated a series of reactions from another. Some fans believe the quarterback is facing underserved scrutiny arising from double standards.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online.

"Archie Manning never got this heat," one user wrote.

Instagram comments

Instagram story

Deion Sanders won't let Shedeur Sanders sign with some NFL teams

Deion Sanders has been vocal about his intention to have a huge involvement in the draft process of his son Shedeur Sanders. The quarterback is projected to be a top pick in the draft, and the Pro Football Hall of Famer won’t let him sign with some NFL teams.

This could be a repeat of what happened in the 2004 NFL draft with Eli Manning. The then-Ole Miss quarterback refused to sign with the San Diego Chargers after he was selected as the No. 1 pick. Deion made it known in September on the “NightCap” podcast that he will pull the same tactic.

“(I’ll pull an) Eli, a Lavar Ball, a LeBron (James) … I’m pulling all of them,” Deion said. “Honestly, we’ve talked about it ostensibly, I’ve talked to a multitude of teams because they’re at practice every day, but I want what’s best for him, but I want him to be happy as well.

“You don’t really get to dictate where your son gets to go because there’s a draft process, but you know us, you know how we are. We know who ain’t trying to win in the NFL, you know who’s consistently in the basement year after year. You don’t want that situation for your kid or your family members.”

The Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns hold the first two picks of the 2025 NFL draft. It is believed that Shedeur Sanders won't be open to signing with these teams if they draft him. The New York Giants are his favorite landing spot as things stand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.