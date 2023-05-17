Bryce Underwood is the number one quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class by a mile. It’s safe to assume that the junior signal caller could possibly be the best player overall in the 2025 class, across positions.

The Belleville high school prospect threw for nearly 3000 yards, 40 touchdowns and added six more on the ground as he lead his team to the Michigan Division One state championship in just his freshman year. Underwood is inviting comparisons to the likes of Cam Newton and Anthony Richardson. His 6’4 frame, paired with incredible touch and a rocket arm are only outdone by his ability to improvise upon structured play. He followed up his freshman run with an undefeated season and back to back state titles.

The in-state recruit seems to have his heart set on the Wolverines.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

E Belleville Star QB Throwing a Pass

Are Michigan the frontrunners to get Bryce Underwood?

Just this week, Alabama joined the long list of offers that Underwood has pulled in the past year. The programs are a list of who’s who’s in college football: Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, and the likes.

But it’s Michigan that Bryce Underwood keeps coming back to. After an unofficial visit on March 31st, the up and comer is expected to visit again during the high school spring recruiting period. This would mark the fourth time that Bryce Underwood has had an unofficial in three months. One would have to be oblivious to think that another program could be in front of Michigan. Underwood should be expected to commit to the Wolverines, unless something drastically goes south.

E Bryce Underwood Won both Maxpreps Freshman and Sophomore Player of the Year

What does it mean for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan Wolverines?

Bryce Underwood has already stated that the commitment of 2024 number one quarterback prospect, Jadyn Davis has not pursuaded him to look past the Wolverines.

With Harbaugh as coach, Underwood's signature would mean that the team will have pulled the number one quarterback in back-to-back classes. This could propel them from college football playoff contenders, to college football playoff champions. Already an established program, Harbaugh's recruiting track record, which includes J.J McCarthy, could give Michigan the edge as a "QB Development" factory, something their rivals, Ohio State are regularly laughed at for being unable to do.

Harbaugh's roster is expected to compete for its 3rd straight Big 10 title this season. They would be favourites to defeat Ohio State in "The Game" for a third straight season, and finally get over the semifinals hump after losing to the underdog TCU team last season.

Poll : 0 votes