"Are we sold out yet!": Deion Sanders drops his first reaction to 2024 Big 12 schedule for Colorado Buffaloes

The hiring of Deion Sanders as head coach brought the Colorado Buffaloes to the center of attention during the 2023 college football season. Despite a poor 1-11 record in 2022, the team rose to prominence within the landscape as the Pro Football Hall of Famer took over.

The team started Sanders’ era on a brilliant note, winning the first three games. However, they were only able to win one of the last eight matchups. After a disappointing outing in what was the program’s last season in the Pac-12, Colorado will look to bounce back next season.

The Big 12 released its 2024 schedule on Tuesday, and there are some interesting matchups for Colorado. In a recent Instagram post, Deion Sanders looked geared up for life in the Big 12.

He posted the schedule on Instagram and captioned it with a powerful statement: He wrote

“I got 1 Statement that sounds like a question ‘Are we sold out yet’ !!!!!!!!”

The rise of Colorado attendance under Deion Sanders

Colorado has witnessed a surge in its stadium attendance since the Deion Sanders era kicked off. With a lot of attention on the program, it sold out every home game last season.

The team's ticket did not also come cheap in the 2023 season. The Buffaloes witnessed an unprecedented rise in ticket prices, recording over 1,600% rise compared to 2022. This notably brought the university athletic department more revenue than anticipated.

Colorado’s rise in prominence in 2023 wasn't limited to stadium attendance as even the television rating rose sporadically. The program notably had five of its games featured in the top 20 most-watched games in the regular season, including the championship game schedules.

Will the trend continue for the Buffaloes in the Big 12?

Colorado will be moving to a new conference in 2024, and will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing 2023 season. With hopes renewed across Boulder, the team is expected to continue selling out its games in the Big 12 and remain relevant in the landscape.

Without a doubt, the program will need all the support it can get as Deion Sanders aims to prove doubters wrong. All eyes will be on the Buffaloes in 2024 as many anticipate their fate in the Big 12.

It remains to be seen how they get to take their chances next season.