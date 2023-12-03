“Aren’t they in the middle of a game?”- Houston advancing to sign Tulane HC Willie Fritz amid AAC Championship Game leaves CFB world speechless

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz is currently on the sidelines at Yulman Stadium, rallying his team against the SMU Mustangs in the 2023 AAC championship game. The title game began at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

However, less than an hour before kickoff, multiple reports claimed that the Houston Cougars were closing in on hiring Fritz as their new head coach.

The Cougars fired Dana Holgorsen on Sunday after he led them to a disappointing 4-8 record, which left Houston in 11th place in the Big 12. It appears that Fritz might be his replacement, with reports claiming that the move could be completed by Sunday.

Fans quickly reacted to the news since the reports were released just before No. 17 Tulane's AAC championship game against No. 25 SMU. Some were left stunned, while others couldn't believe the timing of when the news broke.

On X (formerly Twitter), one wrote:

"Aren’t they in the middle of a game right now."

Another added:

"It’s weird being on the other end of this situation, I hope he gets the win for Tulane, leaves on a high note. Unlike some other coaches I can think of."

Another fan commented:

"Downgrade in jobs."

Here are a few more reactions to the reports of Fritz potentially joining Houston.

A look at Willie Fritz's head coaching record and honors

Tulane Green Wave football HC Willie Fritz

Willie Fritz took over as Tulane's head coach in 2016. He has compiled a 54-46 record with the Green Wave before their 2023 AAC Championship Game against the SMU Mustangs.

However, Fritz has grabbed headlines for this work with Tulane in the last two seasons. Last year, he coached the Green Wave to a 12-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory over Caleb Williams' USC.

This season, he helped Tulane finish at the top of the pile in the AAC with an 11-1 (8-0 in conference) record. The Green Wave are currently playing their championship game against the SMU Mustangs.