"Arizona got a great player and person": Texas HC Steve Sarkisian lauds Cardinals for drafting Christian Jones in round 5

Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns had a total of 11 players drafted in this year's NFL Draft. This was the most number of players drafted to the NFL from a program since the inception of the seven-round format in 1994.

On day three, the Arizona Cardinals decided to pick ex-Texas offensive tackle Christian Jones as the 162nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Jones became the first offensive lineman to be drafted since Sam Cosmi in 2021.

Following the pick, Steve Sarkisian released a statement in which he lauded the Cardinals for picking Jones and talked about his potential as a player.

"Arizona got a great player and person, and a guy with a very bright future in the NFL. Christian is a guy who I watched develop as much as anybody in his three years with us", Sarkisian said. "Christian is was a guy we could really treust, he was great in the locker room, did things the right way and because of that, we saw his game evolve."

Steve Sarkisian also pointed out the fact that there is still room for Christian Jones to develop his game as he now begins his professional journey in the NFL.

"His development is not complete, he can continue to grow as a player and invevitably be a really productive player at the professional level. The Cardinals are lucky to have him, as a player, teammate and awesome representative of their franchise in every way."

Christian Jones began his collegiate career with Texas as a freshman back in 2018. After not playing any game that season, Jones was a part of the special team for the 2019 campaign.

He then went on to become a starter during the 2020 season. Jones finished his collegiate career playing a total of 61 games while starting 48 of them for the Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian on Rams drafting Jordan Whittington

When the Los Angeles Rams drafted WR Jordan Whittington with the 213th overall pick, Steve Sarkisian heaped praise on Whittington's leadership skills. He also stated that the WR's football IQ, along with his physical traits, will make him a tough competitor in the NFL in the near future.

"Coach McVay and the Rams are going to absolutely love Jordan Whittington. He'll be a do it all player ont he field and in the community for LA", Sarkisian said. "He was really our team leader last season, and on the field, he can do it all. He has a great mentality and football IQ in adddition to his tremendous combination of strength, speed and explosiveness."

